Go for a ‘black and white’ look this wedding season

By Express News Service

AT44 has launched Beautifully Busted, an occasion wear collection for women. It offers a wide range of lehengas, kurtas, blouse tops, and dupattas dipped in black and white for bridesmaid to look perfect on their best friends’ wedding.

With an all black and white collection, the idea is to bust a taboo and make them both, the colours of the wedding season. Being colours that define purity and divinity, AT44 encourages bridesmaids to break all the stereotypes and adorn stylish looks in these colours at the occasion.

The collection also brings you a wide range with subtle embellishments, thread-work, sequins on lightweight fabrics that are best fitted and comfortable to wear. Also, they make your Bae’s wedding more stylish and you the best bridesmaid. Availability: Storeat44.co.in