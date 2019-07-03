Home Lifestyle Fashion

Canvas for Diamonds: Tanishq's new Ahalya collection

The brilliance of diamonds and the allure of coloured gemstones come together on a singular design canvas in Tanishq’s recently launched collection called Ahalya. 

Published: 03rd July 2019 07:34 AM

diamonds

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

The collection has only 28 pieces and each piece has a unique inspiration and a beautiful story woven around it. Every woman has a burgeoning inner radiance that is bubbling just below the surface. Ahalya the catalyst in excavating this brightness. The Ahalya collection is available at select Tanishq stores.

Take your pick
■ The Glamorous convergence set has diamonds encrusted along the design creating a cascading effect. 
■ Infinite Wonder is an intricate necklace and earring set with diamonds and an encased gemstone pendant.
■ Glittering Cascade’s peach morganite is complemented by the perfectly cut diamond.
■ Regal Arch has an interesting play of channel set and pave set diamonds, the interspersed rose cut diamonds create a classy canvas.
■ Mid Night Breeze brings forth beautifully cut diamonds flowing into rows edged with a cluster of gemstones.

