Retail therapy for Delhiites: Festivities to usher in fashion, lifestyle exhibitions

Retail therapy and happiness are best pals and for those who believe shopping is the best cardio, festive season brings great joy.

Published: 03rd July 2019 07:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2019 07:53 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Retail therapy and happiness are best pals and for those who believe shopping is the best cardio, festive season brings great joy. As it kickstarts next month with Hariyali Teej and Rakshabandhan, fashion and lifestyle exhibitions are going to be a regular feature in Delhi.

One such event is the upcoming Runway Rising which comes back to the city for its 23rd edition. Curated by Ramola Bachchan, the exhibition will feature the latest trends in pret and couture fashion, precious and destination jewellery, accessories, gifting, home decor, beauty and wellness and much more. Runway Rising is a platform for shoppers, designers and brands to sell their latest collections.

The summer edition of Runway Rising will be a one-stop-shop featuring traditional wear, fusion and western wear for women. The exhibition will also feature menswear, children’s wear, jewellery and bridal wear for the upcoming festive season.

On the launch of Runway Rising’s 23rd Edition, Bachchan said, “We have youngsters making everything from clothing apparel to jewellery to footwear and homeware on par with products from around the world.  It is truly inspiring to come in contact with these young entrepreneurs knowing that amongst them will be some of tomorrow’s leaders.”

The latest edition will include popular designers such as The Pink Mirror, Kylee, Devasya, Glambition, Sanam Tamanna Dubai, Clad Clan Creations, S Mehra Jewellers, RunwayHit among others.

TAGS
Hariyali Teej Runway Rising The Pink Mirror Kylee Delhi festive season
