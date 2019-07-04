Ms Plus Size India celebrates body positivity

By Express News Service

Ms Plus Size India aims to celebrate women of all body shapes, sizes and skin. They claim to see women for who they are in their heart, mind and soul and not just in the body.

Organised to empower women from all walks of life to transcend age-old boundaries and stereotypes related to attractive and beautiful women, this is the first time the show moved out of Mumbai and reached Delhi.

The finale of Ms Plus Size India 2019 was recently held at The Lalit Hotel, Connaught Place, courtesy digital marketing agency Daksha Digitas and RedNWhite Technologies, that worked behind the scenes.

“This is our way of encouraging women to accept themselves as they are and love themselves for who they are. We want to tell all the women out there that they do not have to starve themselves to fit into the ‘societal standards’,” says Ashwani Kansal, Director, Ms Plus Size India.

Ms Plus Size India 2019 evoked an overwhelming response from across India with entries from over 60,000 women (20-year-olds to those in late 50s), even transgenders. Only 55 finally made it to the finale.

“A progressive society must break free from the shallow beauty standards that claim only slender waist and fair skin make women beautiful. We must strive to build a society where human bodies are celebrated the way they are,” he adds.

“What actually matters is how healthy one is, and how beautiful one is from within. External looks don’t really matter,” he opines.

Anwesa Ray Mukhopadhyay from Kolkata won the pageant with her consistent performance throughout the rounds while the First Runner Up was a tie between Janette Tirke and Ruchira Bhattacharya. Silkesha emerged as the Second Runner Up.

Mona Varonica Campbell (the First Trans Plus Size Supermodel), model and actor Mugdha Godse and RJ Meenakshi (from 94.3FM) formed the jury of the show that was hosted by TV star Aman Verma.

“Body shaming has always been a bane for women. Be it on social media or in a family gathering, we see plus size being criticised, neglected, and made fun of. This initiative is our endeavour to empower women and make them feel strong and comfortable in their bodies,” says Binod Kumar, CEO Daksha Digitas.

“Often talented women hide behind the curtains because of their body shape. Either they are full-figured or very thin. We need to start a movement against body-shaming which will, in turn, help plus-size women to accept themselves and come forward. Showing up who you are, confidently, in front of the world is the very first step towards it,” he adds.