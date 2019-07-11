May your monsoon wishes come true

By Express News Service

It’s raining lifestyle exhibitions with the onset of monsoon. As August marks festivals like Rakshabandhan and Teej, Delhiites can look forward to shopping the best of apparel, lifestyle and home decor at The Wishlist. To be held on August 3 at The Taj Palace, the exhibition brings fashion and more all under one roof.

Sadhana Mehta, Founder, The Wishlist, has curated The Festive Wishlist, bringing together an eclectic mix of Indian designers and artisans across the genres of art, craft, fashion and home. Celebrating the cultural heritage of our beautiful country has been the essence of The Wishlist. At its core, we believe in promoting handmade and hand-crafted products, made by or in collaboration with local artisans and craftsmen,” she says. “We bring brands, communities and craftsmen on the same platform who collectively uphold the Made In India tag line.

This space of interaction and engagement between the artisans and the buyer, highlights the importance of buying and moving towards a sustainable lifestyle,” she goes on to add. Sadhana says: “My various travels across India for this season will see special crafts, woven magic and design details from different regions. We have now brought together an exclusive curation of Made In India Western & Indian apparel along with contemporary and traditional accessories.”

The event will see participation by contemporary designer labels like Sanskar by Sonam Dubal, ITR BY Khyati Pandey, White Champa BY Anjana Das and few National Award winning craftsmen experimenting with chanderi, exquisite shibori sarees, silver jewellery and a special festive jewellery collection.