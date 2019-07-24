Home Lifestyle Fashion

Fashion comes to Delhi again

The FDCI India Couture Week 2019 featured a collection was inspired from the organic structures of the human body that exchange invisible energy through an overlay of framework, fluidity and form.

Kiara Advani showstopper for Amit Aggarwal’s latest collection

The FDCI India Couture Week 2019 was opened by Delhi-based designer Amit Aggarwal with his collection, Lumen. Known for his innovative designs, the evening saw him blend recycled materials to create a new vocabulary in the couture industry with Bollywood actress Kiara Advani as the showstopper, embodying the new-age bride: a contemporary and fearless individual.

Speaking about how he feels to have opened the India Couture Week Aggarwal said, “An opening show should denote a new wave of fashion and reflect what the year has in store for couture. Although an opening show comes with its own set of challenges and heightened expectations, as a brand we have continuously enjoyed that. This year, we’ve taken risks and experimented with structuring and layering, we aimed to create an illusion of colours through shadow play and layers.”

The collection was inspired from the organic structures of the human body that exchange invisible energy through an overlay of framework, fluidity and form. The framework of the garment was created with layers of recycled polymer under-structures, the fluidity came through the illusionary movement of textiles creating forms that come to life through intricate motifs and embroideries.

Menswear collection

It brought forth sharp tailoring in classic styles with a touch of layering. Ceremonial Indian silhouettes are revived with modern three-dimensional hand embroidery fabricated in modern industrial materials, as well as Jacquards, silks and handwoven geometric textiles.

The garments have been enhanced by draping layers, colour blocking through textiles and highlighting it with intricate craftsmanship. This collection is for the traditional Indian man that has evolved and started accepting innovative clothing.

Womenswear collection 

It featured Indian silhouettes that blend with western ideologies of couture. Sculpted Edwardian bustles lend an edge to the bridal lehenga, while the saris are reinvented with dramatically structured trails. 

