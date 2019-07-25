He’s her mane man

Sonali Shenoy By

Yianni Tsapatori might sound like a tongue-twister. But the only thing he’s twisting are celebrity tresses. The New York-based hairstylist who has worked with Pharrell Williams, Deepika Padukone and Kareena Kapoor was in India for the launch of a new Vurve Signature Salon on ECR. Excerpts:

From Pharrell Williams to Kareena Kapoor, you have handled the tresses of a host of celebrities. Any people on your bucket list that you would like to work with?

Priyanka Chopra. I wouldn’t change a lot. PC has some of the best hairstylists working with her. I’d give it a more Undone-Done, Not-So-Perfect look. I love the length and colour of her hair. Also, Madhuri Dixit. I would cut her hair shorter as her USP is her smile, so I’d like to highlight that. Among the international names, I’d like to work with Cate Blanchett.

Enlighten us a bit about men’s hair care.

What I have noticed is that even though men have entered the grooming game late, they have entered the game strong. The men’s grooming industry is getting bigger by the day and is, in fact, one of the biggest industries. I have also noticed a lot of guys in India take really good care of their hair, especially the big cities, given the resources available.

They are also more aware of the looks, given the Bollywood influence, as they like to look like their favourite Bollywood star. Just like women, they need to moisturise their hair as well. A hair spa treatment for men is equally important and essential, as a lot of them sport beards as well. A lot of the oils or masks that they are going to use for their hair can be used for the beards as well.

What are the hottest hair trends of 2019?

Short hair, not a lot of layers, a long and short bob, not a lot of layers! I recently styled Kareena Kapoor’s hair for her upcoming movie, Angrezi Medium — I gave her short hair, which Kareena is loving and receiving a lot of compliments for! I notice that women, all around the world, are open to experimenting. Women are liking a lot more free, undone hair.

Are there any tips and tricks that folks can do at home that contributes to healthy hair in the long term?

Hydrating your hair is as important as hydrating your body. It is very important to moisturise your hair every week to 10 days, especially if you have coloured your hair. Protect the hair from heat by applying sun and heat protection. Use shampoos only two to three times a week, any more than that will strip the hair of the oils and nutrients needed for healthy growth.

What’s the best diet for a healthy, glossy mane?

Water, water, water! And sufficient proteins.