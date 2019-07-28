2019 India Couture Week: The grand finale

Express Features By

For a grand ending to the India Couture Week, designer Tarun Tahiliani will showcase his collection Bloom at the Bikaner House this evening. Tahiliani, who is celebrating his 25th year in the fashion industry, has 72 pieces lined up. “The collection captures the metamorphosis of the Indian bride with a synthesis of different cultures, a reflection of today’s generation. Bloom represents the delicate confluence of artistic traditions and the pragmatism of the times we live in. And of course, flowers,” says Tahiliani.

One of the major highlights of the evening will be the use of Kashmir-inspired kashida, a fine zari work used around prints, jammevar and resham thread embroidery to make sure the bride is not weighed down by her outfit.

“I have always been fascinated by the richness of kashida embroidery, but it was during my trip to Kashmir where I really fell in love with its intricacy. We have tried to recreate the delicate artistry of floral motifs in fine resham thread-work which seamlessly marries the opulence of the Mughal era into modern sophistication. For us, this collection has blossomed into a beautiful extension to this artistry that has now become home to us,” says Tahiliani, who has combined floral motifs with French knots, tulle, jaali burned in the fabric, lace, and ombré beading to bring a glamorous exquisiteness and drama to each piece.

Fluffs of whimsical resham-crystal-baadla, sparkling Swarovski crystals adorn customised crinolines for each lehenga. The master of drapes has pieces spanning from bridal couture, occasionwear to festive wear. Lightweight lehengas, shararas, peplum blouses, concept saris, structured drapes, anarkalis and fusion-style jumpsuits exude pure celebration.

Contemporary occasion wear for those intimate pre-weddings plays with chikankaari, mukaish embroidery and kanjeevaram, in light, new avatars for the stylish bride. When it comes to couture, contoured construction, patterns and unique fabrics merge to make the garment feel like a second skin, sensually moulded to shape every curve, and yet, allow the freedom and comfort to dance the night away.