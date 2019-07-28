Home Lifestyle Fashion

Curating sustainability

Shuffling Suitcases, a travelling pop-up that has completed 12 editions across five cities and two countries, is emphatically dedicated to ethical fashion.

Published: 28th July 2019 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2019 12:49 PM   |  A+A-

Devyani Kapoor

Devyani Kapoor

Five years ago, Devyani Kapoor quit her media job to chart her own course. She started a fashion blog with a conscious effort to showcase smaller, independent labels. Shuffling Suitcases, a travelling pop-up dedicated entirely to ethical fashion, was born two years ago. “We curate sustainable brands from across the country and invite them to share their stories and products with the world. Shuffling Suitcases is more than just a pop-up—it is a platform to begin the dialogue for change. 

We are curating and creating a community of like-minded individuals who practice crafts while being conscious about social and environmental needs,” says Devyani. Having completed 12 editions across five cities and two countries today, unlike your regular exhibitions, the focus here is on celebrating fashion and art under one roof. “While fashion is the major part of our curations, we also invite underground artists from different cities to be a part of the edition. We make sure people start the conversation and ask #WhoMadeMyClothes to make the hands that make, matter through our curations,” says the curator. With her first-ever show in Kolkata, Devyani was expecting about 50-60 visitors at most, but ended up having a footfall of 2,500.

This motivated her to take her pop-up to Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru and Singapore, and there has been no looking back since. The brand also follows a CSR programme, wherein it brings people and their craft forward without charging them anything. Earlier they have had Okhai for multiple edits in Kolkata, Mumbai and Bengaluru, and this year they are bringing Enactus—a student-led community from Kirori Mal College that helps refugee women learn crafts and find employment. 

“We create a market for them and help them in their visibility and sales so the underprivileged don’t feel left out. We help empower them and work along with them,” says Devyani, known on the online circuit as Miss Breviloquent where she portrays an edgy yet elegant world of thrifted and high-street fashion. The next edition of Shuffling Suitcases will be hosted from August 2 to 3 at Club Patio, Gurugram. It will feature 16 brands in all, including Enactus. 

Follow @blacksheep_breviloquent on Instagram

For orders, e-mail: BlacksheepbyBreviloquent@gmail.com

Stay up to date on all the latest Fashion news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Devyani Kapoor Shuffling Suitcases Travelling pop up WhoMadeMyClothes Enactus
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Late Former Union Minister S Jaipal Reddy (Photo | PTI)
Who was veteran Congress leader S Jaipal Reddy?
Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar (ANI Twitter)
Karnataka Speaker disqualifies 14 rebel Congress-JDS MLAs day ahead of trust vote
Gallery
As Bollywood star Huma Qureshi turns 33, check out some stunning photos of the 'Badlapur' actor. (File Photo| PTI and EPS)
Happy birthday Huma Qureshi: Check out some stunning photos of the 'Badlapur' actor
As Dulquer Salmaan turns 33, let us take a look at rare photos of the 'Bangalore Days' actor with his family. (Photo | Dulquer Salmaan Instagram)
Happy birthday Dulquer Salmaan: Here are some rare photos of the 'Bangalore Days' actor with his family
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp