Get a naturally glowing skin in split seconds

By Express News Service

All of us aspire to have glowing and radiant skin without using any expensive product or whiling away hours in the beauty salons. One of the best ways to achieve glowing and flawless skin is by just using some of the products that are possibly present in every household. These natural ingredients have indelible and long-lasting benefits. The goodness instilled in the products assure the skin’s vitality and too without any side effects. So, get ready to bid adieu to the never-ending line of cosmetics.

Achal Arya, Beauty expert and Director, Astaberry Biosciences shells out some of the tried and tested skincare hacks that enhance and enrich your skin overnight:

Milk

It is always suggested to apply raw milk on the face as it is naturally enriched with several benefits which deep nourishes the skin cells from within and gently exfoliates the skin. The presence of Vitamin A in the milk ensures new cell division whereas, the biotin and proteins revitalise the skin, promote the skin health and help in tissue repair.

How to use: Apply raw milk on your face and massage it to ensure that it is completely absorbed by the pores. Wash it after a while and experience the soft skin.

Lemon and Honey

Both honey and lemon, are filled with abundant benefits for the skin. Honey is a natural skin clarifier and works a wonderful antibacterial ingredient as it keeps acne and infections at bay. Lemon contains nutrients which are vital for skin health. Both the ingredients help in bleaching scars and leave the skin even tone.

How to use: Mix lemon juice and honey in a container to form a smooth paste. Apply this mixture on your skin and let it stay for about 15 to 20 minutes.

Wash it off with lukewarm water and experience the soft skin.

Gram Flour (Besan) and Rose Water

The amalgamation of the two ingredients – gram flour (Besan) and rose water – is splendid. The gram flour evades tan, control excess oil from the skin and even tones the skin. Where as, the rose water helps in rejuvenating the skin and prevents acne.

How to use:

Mix besan and rose water in a bowl to form a mixture. Apply this mixture onto your skin and let it stay until it complete dries off.

Wash it off with the sponge and you will undoubtedly feel smooth and glowing skin.

Strawberries, Honey and Olive Oil

This multi-beneficial natural mask reduces lightens dark circles, fights oil, nourishes the skin and reduces puffiness. The presence of salicylic acid removes dead cells and makes the skin smooth, healthy and radiant. The anti bacterial effects and anti-oxidants shall help prevent premature signs of aging.

How to use: Crush the strawberries and add olive oil and honey to it. Apply this face pack on the skin and let it do its magic.

Let it dry and then wash it off.

Conclusion

As tasty as all these ingredients are, they are also benefitting for your skin. Try amalgamating these natural skincare masks in your routine and let them do their magic.

These ingredients are not just easily available but will save your skin from the harsh effects of the various beauty products that you have been using.