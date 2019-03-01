Home Lifestyle Fashion

Watches that celebrate women

The Sheen range stands out for its elegant designs and style quotient.

Published: 01st March 2019 10:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2019 10:45 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CASIO believes in celebrating women today, tomorrow and every day. Dedicating a special range of rose gold watches across the popular Sheen and Baby-G categories, for women who work hard and take up challenges at every step of the way.

Be it a mother, sister, friend or wife, a woman has always been a force to reckon with, handling every situation with panache. On the special occasion of International Women’s Day, it’s time to make them feel special with an exciting and elegant range of watches for those beautiful and hard-working wrists.

The Sheen range stands out for its elegant designs and style quotient. The watches are a perfect blend of sophistication and quality that can be worn for any occasion. Suitable for the multi-faceted personality of the women of today, these Sheen variants fuse perfectly from day to night looks- office, party and weekend getaways. 

Availability: Across all Casio outlets and on Casioindiashop.com

Stay up to date on all the latest Fashion news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Baby-G Sheen International Women’s Day

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's World Cup hopefuls get ready for final audition
Indians wave national flag and shout slogans while they wait to welcome Indian pilot at India Pakistan border at Wagah. (Photo | AP)
Hero's welcome awaits IAF pilot at Wagah border 
Gallery
Mesut Ozil showed Arsenal coach Unai Emery just what he has to offer, scoring one goal and setting up another to help spark a 5-1 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Wednesday. (Photo | Twitter/Arsenal FC)
Mesut Ozil inspires Arsenal to hammer Bournemouth 5-1 in Premier League
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp