Designer Tommy Hilfiger in awe of actress Zendaya post collaboration

Hilfiger travelled to Paris with Zendaya to celebrate their collaboration inspired by 1970s icons and the 1973 Battle of Versailles fashion show.

Actress Zendaya wearing her collection, created in collaboration with designer Tommy Hilfiger. (Photo | Zendaya Twitter)

By IANS

AMSTERDAM: Designer Tommy Hilfiger says actress Zendaya is passionate about causes that are close to her heart, and he is happy that she uses her platform to inspire millions of fans around the world.

"Zendaya is passionate about causes that are close to her heart. She uses her platform to inspire millions of fans around the world," Hilfiger said in a statement.

The designer got a chance to work with the actress on the Tommy x Zendaya capsule collection.

"Her strong set of values and incredible style truly speak to the spirit of the brand and comes out across the TommyXZendaya collaborative collection," Hilfiger added.

Hilfiger travelled to Paris with Zendaya to celebrate their collaboration inspired by 1970s icons and the 1973 Battle of Versailles fashion show. The TommyNow runway show took place last week, showcasing the Spring 2019 TommyXZendaya collaborative collection at the Theatre des Champs-Elysees.

The event built on the success of Tommy Hilfiger's signature "See Now, Buy Now" format, and runway looks were immediately available across an ecosystem of shoppable channels in more than 70 countries.

