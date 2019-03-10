Home Lifestyle Fashion

Bath and Body works’ new store

Spread over approximately 1,200 sq ft, the store stocks an extensive array of fragrances, shower gels, body lotions, bath frizzies, mists, hands creams, hand washes, candles and gift sets.

Published: 10th March 2019

By Express News Service

One of the world’s leading personal essentials and home fragrances brands, Bath & Body Works, has now opened its fifth store at Delhi’s DLF Promenade Mall. Early last year, the brand launched in India with three stores in New Delhi at Select Citywalk Saket, Mall of India Noida, and Ambience Mall, Gurgaon, as well as its flagship store in Mumbai at the Palladium Mall.

Spread over approximately 1,200 sq ft, the store stocks an extensive array of fragrances, shower gels, body lotions, bath frizzies, mists, hands creams, hand washes, candles, and gift sets. Check out the full line of ‘Hello Beautiful’ products that’s a blend of jasmine, white gardenia and magnolia blossoms.

The aromatherapy range of recharge lotions and massage oils has ingredients like lavender, pachouli, eucalyptus, spearmint, vanilla, cedarwood, ginger and tea tree. Thematic gift boxes are another unique offering, especially the ‘Oh Happy Day’ gift box, where you can customise gifts for your loved ones.

