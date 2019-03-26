Home Lifestyle Fashion

Reminiscing the razzmatazz of big fat Indian weddings

Anything born from childhood memories gains a natural emotional advantage over things that follow.

By Ayesha Singh
Anything born from childhood memories gains a natural emotional advantage over things that follow. Growing up, fashion designer Abhinav Mishra loved every wedding he attended, partaking in all the joviality that came as part of the big fat Indian wedding. He plummeted himself into festivities as they gave him a heady high. In a sort of catharsis, he holds up a piece of shimmery fabric embellished with mirror-work and holding it, recalls all the razzmatazz. Bringing back the good times, he launches a new line of Spring clothing called Wildflowers that manifests nostalgia from his past.

In this one, Mishra uses an imaginary muse, Mira, to narrate the sartorial nuances that unfold through the three special functions the collection is divided into - a colourful and vintage high tea, a Sufi evening, and a baraat celebration. “I’ve put together lehengas and shararas in summery water-coloured pastel tones, rich textures and intricate embroideries. The standout feature remains mirror-work, synonymous with style,” he says.

Each segment is an emotional conversation between the designer and the clothes he’s crafted. “With stunning decor by fuchsia amid the backdrop of the Baradari Palace in Patiala, we start with a splash of pastels at a vintage high tea ceremony I have named ‘Old World Romance’. The idea revolves around the bride’s own take on tea parties she witnessed as a little girl,” says Mishra.

Anchored into his work, the designer finds himself most at ease in his studio tracing designs onto fabric samples. That, every second of every minute of every day he’s worked hard, and it has manifested through his collections. Professional success has come with family blessings, he believes. The happiest part of his life is that he is able to look after his family and to be able to stand on his own two feet. “I feel proud that they stood by me when I chose to enter this big bad fashion industry, not obstructing my path with doubts, therefore, every day is a big celebration, just like with Indian weddings,” he jokes.

Indian weddings

