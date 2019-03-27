Home Lifestyle Fashion

Patchwork proved its versatility this season

The Spring Summer Runway saw a lot of crafty elements this year.

Published: 27th March 2019 07:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2019 07:59 AM   |  A+A-

By Bhavya Chawla
Express News Service

The Spring Summer Runway saw a lot of crafty elements this year. While many of them like crochet and macrame were readily accepted by the fashion crowd, patchwork was one that most stylists and forecasters presumed would not go much further than the runway itself. However, the trend became an instant hit with the stylish street crowd which in turn inspired the fast fashion brands to adapt it into various versatile garments.

Like all trends it wasn’t until we saw our very own Sonam Kapoor sporting the trend in various forms from airy palazzos to a clean cut trench-coat for as her airport look, did we start taking note of patchwork clothing. Let us see the various outfits that can be included in our daily wardrobe.

Denims: Most of us would be familiar with patchwork jeans and denim jackets which were very popular last year. These are ideal for you if you are just venturing into the patchwork territory. Try denim jackets, shirts, jeans and jumpsuit with patches from the same colour family. To go one step further, use the same set of clothing but with contrast patches. 

Pants: Flared palazzos in flowy fabrics or loose cotton patchwork-print pants are ideal for a summer day out. Try out flared pants with the print with a plain top tucked in neatly. Many youngsters are also seen wearing patchwork jumpsuits and doing so with grace. 

Dresses: While wearing these there are two ways you can go - Boho or Chic. To achieve the boho look, opt for flowy fabrics for skirts as well as dresses. The rule is simple: patches shouldn’t be too big if the fabric is more. To achieve a chic and sophisticated look with patchwork, opt for crisp silhouettes for both skirts and dresses. A stylish well-fitted shirt dress with clean lines can make you look ladylike and elegant. 
(The author is Chief Stylist of Voonik.)

