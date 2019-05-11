Home Lifestyle Fashion

Mascara tips: Here's how you can get those dramatic eyelashes on fleek

Apply less mascara – too much of it will make the lashes stick together.

By Shahnaz Husain
Skilfully applied mascara can make eyelashes look thicker. All you need is a little practice. First of all, take good care of your lashes. At night, use a cleansing gel and cotton wool to gently remove eye makeup. For upper lashes, put cleanser on cotton wool and wrap it around your index finger. Brush through the lashes from underneath. To remove mascara from the lower lashes, use a cotton bud with a little cleanser on it. 

Generous use of mascara
Choose good quality mascara for eyelash makeup. Roll-on mascara is easy to apply. Remember to change your roll-on mascara after 3 to 4 months. 

Apply less mascara – too much of it will make the lashes stick together. Use a hand mirror, and look downwards into it. Then, apply two-three light coats, using upward strokes for the upper lashes and downward strokes for the lower lashes. 

Wait for the first coat to dry, then apply the final coat. Let it dry, and then brush out the lashes to separate them. In between the coats, apply a little powder on the lashes and they will appear thicker.

Nail that fake eyelash trend: Try this look for any gala occasion. 
You will need a pair of tweezers, a hand mirror and the special adhesive that comes with the eyelashes. To remove the lashes, pull off gently while holding them from the outer corners. 

Clean the lashes with cleansing gel to remove makeup. Keep them in a box, away from dust and grime. 
The latest in eye glamour are eyelash extensions. Do it only from a trained beautician. 

It’s up to you to decide how thick you want your lashes to be. Eyelash extensions may last for three weeks to a month, and then you will have to redo them. These extensions are synthetic strands specially curved to look natural. If you apply mascara on these, use the water based kind. 

Grow them long and dark the natural way

Now, there’s a new eyelash serum to enhance the growth of natural eyelashes. It improves the health and texture of sparse and brittle lashes. In serum form, it is easy to apply and includes a brush applicator. Follow the directions on the label. 

