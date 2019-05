By Express News Service

Revlon unveils the newest and effectual way to contour with the launch of its PhotoReady Insta-Sculpt Contouring Palette. It comes in a sleek compact packaging and houses three contouring shades (light, medium and deep) along with a blush shade for a pop of colour.

Powered with high-definition filter technology that captures and transforms light, to blur and soften flaws, this palette is said to bequests an unblemished and perfect app-filtered look!

At: Revlon outlets