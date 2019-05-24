 Pain to positivity

Angela Paljor By

Express News Service

Moving away from wedding finery to an everyday wardrobe, menswear specialist Kunal Tanna has launched his latest edit Resurrection that traces the evolution of the human mind.

The NIFT Mumbai graduate is always keen on deriving ideas and building concepts unheard of. A lot of travel experience formed the backbone of his collection, but this time it was an emotional journey that provoked him.

“Tracing the evolution of the human mind, the collection is a story of transition from deep-rooted scars and broken dreams to a buoyant and vibrant outlook on life. Pain converted to positivity; open wounds laid bare. A mind, soul and body healed, transformed and ready to go. This translates into ensembles silhouetted in comfort structures using our in house developed textures on organic coarse fabrics in mulled hues reflecting a person’s struggles,” says Tanna.

For this collection, the designer has attempted to delve deeper into form and function, an elegant, everyday wardrobe, demonstrating the incredible power of a tailored bomber, light-as-air mandarin shirt and colour-balanced co-ords.

“Each piece is an extension of a multi-faceted personality, the good and the bad, the pure and the tainted. Edgy, raw details seamlessly blend into rich textiles and innovative textures. The hullabaloo of emotions tends to fill your mind with a chaos of feelings. But when the storm settles, we retrospect our struggle, and that is what is depicted in every ensemble. Visible in the mulled, and yet soothing colour palette, the comfort structures, organic and rooted fabrics,” says Tanna, who believes that menswear is ever evolving and that functionality and minimalism are the key highlights of the current trends.

The colour palette showcases handpicked colours from a myriad of experiences. “The collection comprises of burnt orange borrowed from sublime sunsets, sage from the inner workings of a verdant forest, chai is the hue of your grandmother’s afternoon delight; ocean grey mirrors a sea-front villa; and tan like your holiday glow – all for you to indulge in the summer of a lifetime.”