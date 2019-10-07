Home Lifestyle Fashion

The rules of the fashion game

Our personal taste and comfort should be the only variable that must be taken into consideration.

Published: 07th October 2019 10:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2019 12:19 PM   |  A+A-

Image of a fashion model used for representational purposes only.

Image of a fashion model used for representational purposes only.

By AYUSH KEjRIWAL
Express News Service

Today, I want to talk about how the ruthless the world of fashion is, in cultivating a nest of mental health issues. Behind the world of extravagance, glamour and endless excitement, hides an ugly world that exacerbates a host of problems.  

The fact is, like it or not, we all react to and live our lives based on trends (knowingly and unknowingly). Some people amongst us are brave and determined enough to go off the grid, but for the majority, it’s a herculean task.

We are coerced into wanting to look and be like ‘fashion identities’ who are presented by the media in front of us as public figures who work in high-profile public roles such as actors, models and fashion enthusiasts.

Together, this creates a toxic environment that creates a vicious culture of constant self-doubt and self-loathing.

Our personal taste and comfort should be the only variable that must be taken into consideration. The so-called celebrities we try to follow reflect a fashion identity that is their own.

There’s nothing wrong in being inspired, and experimenting with different options to create a more dynamic appearance, but to become a slave of fashion is not healthy.

Another factor fuelling this mental anguish is fast fashion and its consumption. We are relentlessly bombarded with images of what’s fashionable every day, and also see what our peers, co-workers and even strangers are wearing.

The industry relies on fast fashion to create a demand, and it can be very stressful to try and keep up with this demand. When you are a different person every day, it’s easy to lose touch with yourself!

Fashion should help us express ourselves, it should empower us, and bring the best out of us. It should make us feel good about ourselves.

Fashion should be progressive, timeless and exciting. If on the contrary, it makes us feel anxious, unhappy and unworthy, we do need to reconsider our relationship with fashion.

We need to find our lost selves in the maze of fashion, appreciate our being, caress our soul and present ourselves in a style that’s aligned with our own identity. So if you want to wear jeans and a T-shirt to a cocktail party rather than a black dress, you can do that without feeling the need to stick to so-called ‘fashion rules.’ After all, rules are meant to be broken.

UK-based designer Ayush Kejriwal is a columnist with Indulge, writing on various topics of fashion, challenging preconceived notions about beauty and looks.

Stay up to date on all the latest Fashion news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
fashion mental health
India Matters
After onions, now garlic takes punch out of meals in festive season
Adoor Gopalakrishnan
Adoor Gopalakrishnan demands Central law against mob lynching
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | ANI)
INX Media case: 71 ex-bureaucrats write to PM on 'selective targeting' of officials
A Mana Peddapuram member distributing rice to an eldery lady | Express
Andhra group launches ‘rice for plastic’ drive to free the state of single-use plastic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian Air Force’s MIG-29K Fulcrum | PTI
Air show rehearsal in Ghaziabad two days before Indian Air Force turns 87
Late INXS singer Michael Hutchence remembered in intimate film 'Mystify'
Gallery
Zaheer Khan's best in ODIs came against Sri Lanka in 2007 at Margao. He claimed 5/42 as Sri Lanka were restricted for 230/8 in 50 overs. India won the match by five wickets. (File Photo | AFP)
'Happy birthday Zak': Zaheer Khan's top five bowling performances to remember
FIFA International break: Matches you don't want to miss in October, November | Germany vs Argentina, Brazil vs Nigeria
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp