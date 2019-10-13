Home Lifestyle Fashion

42mm Architecture, Delhi's design firm, unveils creative spaces for children

With a focus on celebrating the free-spiritedness of a child, the designers have broken away from volumetric constraints by using photographic wallpapers and world maps that visually expand the room.

Published: 13th October 2019

42 MM Architecture design firm

By Express News Service
Express News Service

More than any other space in a home, kids’ rooms offer designers an opportunity to play around with imaginative ideas to create something fresh and exciting. This is exactly what designers at Delhi-based 42mm Architecture have done. Their recently unveiled kid’s rooms do not just look supremely cool, they also serve as spaces to fuel creative energy and feed inquisitive young minds.



They have also added ample interactive walls and pin-up boards to allow the children to personalise and own their space.

The bedrooms become a place to play, study and create. Each room has a special cozy corner such as a reading nook, a mezzanine or a swing. The curated furniture is also something that appeals to the kid’s imagination. For instance, the Lago air bed gives an effect of floating in air. Open shelves, as well as bean bags, add a feeling of casual ease.

Moving away from the usual primary colour palette used in such rooms, the designers have chosen subtle neutrals for a contemporary touch. The pops of colour come in from the accessories which can easily be switched as and when the child wishes. This way, the layout remains flexible and helps to convey the personal preference of the child.

The company, 42 MM Architecture, is a decade-old multi-disciplinary practice specialising in architecture, interior design, urban design and master planning.

