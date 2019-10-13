Carl F. Bucherer’s The Black Manta is a dashing diver’s watch

Express News Service By

Following the premiere at this year’s Baselworld, Carl F. Bucherer’s Patravi ScubaTec Black Manta Special is now available around the world from this month onwards. The distinctive diver’s watch is not just dedicated to the oceans optically and technically, it also supports their protection.

With this timepiece, the Swiss watchmaker is demonstrating its commitment, as part of its long-standing partnership with the Manta Trust charitable organisation, to the conservation of the oceans and of a particularly rare species: the black manta ray. The watch brand also relies on sustainable materials in the process.

The Black Manta edition unites an elegant sporty aesthetic with robustness, useful functions and water resistance of up to 50 bar (500 m). Its 44.6 mm titanium case boasts a DLC coating whose black hue contrasts with the case’s bronze-coloured elements, as a tribute to historic diving helmets. Super-LumiNova adorns the indices and hands, which frame the silhouettes of two manta rays on the black dial. The unidirectional rotating ceramic bezel enables the wearer to set the dive time—one of the watch’s safety features, alongside the automatic helium release valve.

The timepiece is powered by a CFB 1950.1-calibre automatic movement with a power reserve of 38 hours. Its high level of precision has earned it official chronometer certification from the independent Swiss Chronometer Institute (COSC). Each watch is accompanied by an individual COSC certificate.