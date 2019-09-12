Designers Nikhil Thampi to Poonam Dubey to participate in India's first Instagram Fashion Week!

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Instagram is turning out to be the new darling of fashion weeks. Providing fans with the first look or behind the scenes of fashion weeks on Instagram has long been an important part of the social media strategy for the participating designers of any fashion week. But now, we have a fashion week designed specifically for Instagram!

Indian Federation for Fashion Development's (IFFD) India Runway Week has come up with India's "first-ever" Instagram edition of the fashion event. The idea is to stitch the images from the shoot into a long, horizontal scroll, and then upload them to the photo-sharing platform.

The event will go live on Instagram from September 12-15 and will witness 35 designers including veterans like Nikhil Thampi, Siddharth Tytler, Ashima Leena, Poonam Dubey, Nikhita Tandon, Kaaisha by Shalini, Niki Mahajan, Anjalee Arjun Kapoor and Manish Gupta, among others.

Avinash Pathania, founder IFFD, said: "It's so strange to see that fashion weeks influence everyone, yet they are exclusive for certain group of individuals to experience it. To me that doesn't make sense. I love the inclusiveness of Instagram."

Kiran Kheva, Fashion Director at IFFD, said: "Instagram edition of the India Runway Week will mark global change."

"In all 11 seasons of our standard fashion week show, we broke many traditions and always tried to reach out to masses, whether making a shopping mall as a venue for the event or doing this special Instagram edition. I should also admit that we always benefited in breaking them (traditions)."

The event will also mark the launch of Avon lingerie in India where the collection of Rina Dhaka will be presented. Veteran designer Rohit Bal will be closing the gala affair.