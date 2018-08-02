Home Lifestyle Food

Relish mouth-watering sweet in Japanese summers at Nissei's cafe

'Nissei Company' has strived with pride of the pioneer to penetrate soft serve ice cream in the Japanese market for about half a century.

Published: 02nd August 2018 07:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2018 07:17 PM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only.

By ANI

TOKYO: The influx of foreign tourist has increased exponentially over the years in Japan. A majority of them cherish the traveling moments despite the scorching heat.

With such heat, frozen dessert companies are finding an opportunity to promote their products as a measure to beat the summer heat.

'Dolci cafe Silkream', located in Shibuya, has become a popular joint amidst foreign tourists. This is the flagship shop of 'Nissei Company' which first introduced soft serve ice cream in Japan in 1951.

'Nissei Company' has strived with pride of the pioneer to penetrate soft serve ice cream in the Japanese market for about half a century.

The company has mastered this art to penetrate soft serve ice cream in the Japanese market for about half a century. The market dominance has made the company a sole proprietor for the supply of all products related to soft serve ice cream, including cone cups; soft serve mix, and freezers in Japan.

Hiroaki Matsushima, a staff of the company said, "People buy and eat ice cream because of the hot weather, but our concept is that we hope that people eat ice-cream with their close ones. Wherever people go, I hope that they have fun with friends and family while eating ice cream."

Customers can enjoy new styles of ice cream at this cafe. The menu is also customised in English for foreign customers.

'Cremia' is a great-tasting type of soft-serve ice cream which is made up of high milk fat content that gives a very rich creamy texture. Customers can also enjoy 'Cremia' adding the flavour of different seasonal fruits and sweets. Japanese classics such as red bean paste and green tea "matcha" are also customers' favourite.

Another staff, Aiko Azuma stated that predominantly, women between 20-40 years of age are making it to the shop in huge numbers. Also, the number of foreign tourists has increased lately and Cremia is quite popular among them.

There is also a takeaway corner along with the dine-in space at this cafe. This is also an added advantage as people prefer to enjoy the flavour in their houses with their families and friends.

Also, a tourist said that in such a hot weather, it could be a cool way to enjoy and take a rest at this cafe.

The ice cream which emanated in Japan a long time ago has attained a new shape which is attracting both local people and foreign tourists.

Stay up to date on all the latest Food news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Japan Frozen desserts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
All-women bike expedition kicks off from Kochi to Delhi
Gallery
In the final draft released, the list of India's citizens in Assam, around 4 million people were not featured, leaving them on edge to prove their Indian nationality. In this image: Muslim women stand in a queue to check if their names are included in the
Indian or not? Over 40 lakh lives in Assam faces identity crisis over NRC draft release
With 540 wickets in 138 Tests James Anderson stands second on the list of bowlers since 2000. Here are few facts about England's 'Beckham of cricket' who has been his country's most-trusted new-ball attacker for over a decade now. (Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday James Anderson: The most successful fast bowler of this century