Cheers! It's International Beer Day!

By ANI

NEW DELHI: It is International Beer Day! A day when beer lovers around the globe raise a toast to the brewers and enjoy the day chugging on this golden beauty.

What started as a local event in California has, over the years, evolved into a global celebration observed on the first Friday of August.

Here's what you can do to make the most of this 'beery' special day:

Try something new!

In the spirit of the celebration, step out of your domestic or locally brewed comfort zone and sample a fresh new beer. It's a big beer world out there, filled with wonderful flavors depending on the origin. From wheat beer to lagers and ales, pick something new to celebrate the day, because you see beauty is in the eyes of the 'beer-holder.'

Get creative with empty bottles

Do you often end up with a pile of empty beer bottles after a late night house party? Well, instead of just throwing them away you can make awesome beer bottle crafts with them. Watch a couple of DIY (Do It Yourself) videos and you will be ready to roll. Switch on your creative side and try making beer bottle lightings, bottle gardens or shot glasses and turn the pints into perfect pieces of decorations.

Did someone say fresh brewed beer?

In what is known as 'beer revolution', the concept of a freshly brewed beer has got people hooked. Turns out, freshly brewed beer doesn't have chemicals or preservatives and also saves you from extra calories. So goodbye beer bellies! If you haven't tried this type yet, what better day than International Beer Day?

A surprisingly healthy drink?

It is a common myth that drinking beer is not good for health, but not many know its benefits. A moderate consumption helps maintain good kidney health as the drink aids in handling kidney stones. Apart from this, some beer also argue that it may lower risk of cancer and heart diseases along with boosting brain health, a claim which many others dispute.

Beer doesn't make you fat; it makes you 'lean' against bars and tables. (pun intended)

'Gift of beer'

One of the purposes of celebrating International Beer Day is to appreciate those responsible for brewing and serving beer. Why not give the 'gift of beer' by buying each other drinks? Also don't forget to express gratitude to brewers and bartenders, the people who deliver you the magical liquid.

Happy chugging!

Disclaimer- Drink responsibly!