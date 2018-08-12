Home Lifestyle Food

The peruvians are acting fresh

On the heels of sushi and sashimi comes ‘ceviche’ to Delhi, as the evolving tastebuds of diners dare to experiment with Latin American plates 

Published: 12th August 2018 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2018 06:58 PM   |  A+A-

Chef Ashish Singh

By Medha Dutta
Express News Service

Raw foods are what’s cooking in the Indian restaurant business now. In the Noughties, sushi and sashimi went from being the urbane Indian traveller’s cuisine choice to touch the heart of mass Oriental cuisine, which believes in ‘the fresher the better’. Au naturel is no more confined to sushi bars in Shibuya, as the impatient mistress of taste constantly pushes the buttons of experimental chefs in India; satiation remaining just beyond the ladle’s reach.

At the turn of the century, sushi and sashimi led the Japanese wave in eating out in the cities. Chefs began to look beyond just nori sheets, fermented vegetables, sticky rice and soy. Suppose fish in its  glorious freshness cured with a dash of lemon and spiked with a sprinkling of herbs makes the cut?
It did, and how!

Arroz De Chaufa; Pappas Rellenos

The luxurious bar and fine dining restaurant Nueva in Sangam Courtyard, Delhi, gets real with customers, transporting them to Peru, literally. The restaurant compliments its exotic menu with muted decor, edgily mod crockery and suspended glass globes.

Eating here is embarking on a gastronomic foray into seeking out Latin America's best tables in haciendas and open cafes of Peru, Chile and Argentina. The exotic ‘ceviche’ is Peru’s possibly most famous export to the world. A suitable accompaniment is traditional Pisco Sour made from grapes; a potent South American spirit with a history of over 400 years and a passionate following.

Traditional ‘ceviche’ is made with raw fish and cured in lemon juices before being served cold; or hardly warm. On the lines of the Japanese sashimi, ceviche has its devotees who argue it’s better than its Oriental cousin,  thanks to the flavours of lime, cilantro, raw onion, etc. At Nueva, the range of ceviches is wide: the Peruanito, comprising white fish and sweet potatoes, the Cilantro and Shrimp, and of course, the Scallop Picante from raw scallops for the more adventurous.

Latin America doesn’t get many air miles from Delhi’s travelling classes, but Nueva blurs the geographical distance with its wonderfully authentic tastes. Besides the usual suspects—sandwiches, burritos, and corn on the cob—exotica comes in the form of Papas Rellenas comprising potatoes with talarines verde (green noodles) and a grilled vegetable salad that ticks all the right boxes for healthy eating.

Tea-infused Chicken

The Peruvian homemade delicacy Chicken Limon Piccata (a buttery chicken dish) is a must-try. The Lamb Osso Bucco a La Cacerola (a traditional recipe with lamb shanks) which comes with a side of mash and beans aims to warm the non-vegetarian’s culinary cockles.

Discusing the similarity between the Indian palate and Peruvian food, Chef Ashish Singh says, “Peruvian cuisine contains spices and chillies. It is often made with spices like raw onion and fresh chillies as the people of Peru prefer spicy food like Indians.”

An observation illustrated perfectly in Arroz De Chaufa, Peruvian-style chicken fried rice that comes with  scrambled eggs, green onions and soy sauce. The desserts may vary a bit from the strict Peruvian ideal of sweethearts, but the Andean Mountain Dreams, saffron-infused quinoa, panacotta and edible flowers make a sugary argument. At Nueva, service is full of Latino charm; special mention goes to Diego, who acts as the best guide to a culinary cruise through Latin American food. He is a true aide and raconteur, listening to your preferences and ordering the perfect dish, followed by a little history of its provenance, a true WikiPeru. If Diego is acting fresh, rest assured, he means it.

Stay up to date on all the latest Food news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
A boy offering vavu-bali on Papanasam beach at Varkala in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday. (Photo |BP Deepu / EPS)
Vavubali conducted smoothly in Thiruvananthapuram
Bobby and Sunny Deol. (Photo | Instagran)
When Sunny Deol slapped brother Bobby
Gallery
A major earthquake rocked Indonesia's Lombok island on Sunday, killing 400 and leaving thousands homeless. The 7 magnitude Earthquake was followed by a strong after-shock of 5.9 magnitude, hindering rescue operations. The death toll has reached 380, and i
Indonesia: Earthquakes across Lombok Island kills hundreds, render thousands homeless
Hundreds of people flocked to Varkala Papanasam beach, Thiruvallam Sree Parasurama temple, Shangumugham beach and various temples in the district. However, no untoward incidents have been reported. In image: Varkala Papanasam beach on Saturday 11 August 2
Thousands honour the dead with Karkadaka Vavu bali ritual