Home Lifestyle Food

A travelling taste for pixels

Instagram is leading a food revolution and creating food celebrities of enthusiasts armed with a smartphone and a curiosity for the new and untested.

Published: 26th August 2018 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2018 07:05 PM   |  A+A-

By Ravi Shankar
Express News Service

In the quantum world of cuisine, seductive shapes and colours pose on perfect porcelain and crystal, torturing the gourmand with unattainable promise. Like almost everything in the Pixel Age, food too has digital form and growing. Ever since Instagram was launched in October 2010, a generation of cell phone food photographers are uploading bytes of exotic salads, fresh oysters in brine with a twist of lemon or surprised looking Mangalorean pomprets­—all looking good enough to eat, but alas cannot be eaten. Instagram has brought the tables of the world to our homes as eclectic sculpture. Michelin restaurants, exclusive chef-aries, home kitchens, obscure eateries, the bill of fare at generations-old local restaurants and the tripod stands of street vendors.

Food has been mankind’s obsession for millennia; first as a nutritionary need and later as taste. Egyptian hieroglyph inscribed pictographs of bread on tablets. Portraits by Renaissance painter Giuseppe Arcimboldo used fruits and vegetables as facial features. The great Post-Impressionist Cézanne’s oh-so-realistic oranges, Wayne Thiebaud’s pastel rows of pies and cakes and Andy Warhol’s iconic Campbell Soup tins spoke to a hunger that went deep into the soul: you wished you could eat them, but you cannot. So when?

Screenshots of food Instagrammers Ronak Rajani, Sarah Philips and Anna Barnett Cooks’ accounts

The father of food art is Filippo Tommaso Marinetti who found the art of preparation and consumption of food can be translated into art mediums.

Then came the roving eye of mobile phone camera that was never faraway from dining tables and food shelves. Instagram was the perfect medium for showing off virtual moveable feasts with picture-perfect food and drink. If food was a social metaphor in pop art times, it is a lifestyle for millennials now. Cuisine is a photograph, eaten with the eyes, illuminated by second-hand light that brings out perfect tableware in relief: tactile but untouchable. The hashtag is the Millennial foodie’s magical cipher that will spread the word of the new food religion that is Instagram.

The medium is changing the way foodpreneurs think of presentation and restaurant design. They are on Instagram, posting pictures of their new creations or of them as food selfies. @nelrestaurant is the Insta handle for the eponymous Sydney’s restaurant that focuses on fresh, local produce and a different menu every six weeks, which are pictures as contrast art.

The strongest competition to selfies now is from food pictures on Instagram, that are slowly percolating to Twitter and Facebook.

There are unwritten rules however. The real Instagrammer will only use natural light except in unavoidable circumstances and will eschew filters; but what the hell, where there are rules there will be rebels. Social media is the Hermes of the modern dining experience and what better way for an establishment or chef to be seen than on Instagram? Instagram is also an alternate photographic career. Information about cuisine is the holy grail of gastronomy. The app has created food legends such as @spoonforkbacon and

@foodminimalist that promise to make you a better chef, place no bar. Healthy Food Instagrammers and @annabarnettcooks give organic gyan. Hong Kong-based @ladyandpups describes her output as “an angry food blog” that is “definitely not iPhone only”. Sneh Roy operates the account Cook Republic, featuring home food using the shutter release method to create the illusion of movement of dishes.

Instagram is the new food revolution, changing the way people perceive food. The food influencers use it to enhance their celebrity status or become new stars themselves. Their legion of followers decide their star power pecking order: British superchef and restauranteur Jamie Oliver has 5.9 million Instagram followers. Top food stylist Sarah Philips (just “@food”) has 5,16,000 followers.

The 26-year-old clean eating blogger, Ella Woodward has 1.1 million followers on Instagram. Indian food influencers are not far behind. Ronak Rajani (#mumbaifoodie) with 3,06,000 followers and Karan Dua with 1,97,000 followers are the new food photographers of the Indian Millennial. Have cellphone? Will eat.

Stay up to date on all the latest Food news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Instagram Food blogging

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Image for representational purpose only
Islamic State killed her sons, now she cares for 22 grandkids
Image for representational purpose only
How to make Rakhi | Handmade Rakhi Tutorial
Gallery
Bronze medallist India's Heena Sidhu poses during the awards ceremony for 10m air pistol women's final at the 18th Asian Games in Palembang. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Indian athletes in action on Day 6
Indian archer Deepika Kumari takes aim during women's recurve team elimination event at the Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: Indian athletes in action on Day 5