Home Lifestyle Food

The taste of ties 

First, jalebis ringed in goodwill for India in the eastern Himalayan Kingdom of Bhutan.

Published: 02nd December 2018 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2018 11:23 AM   |  A+A-

Dantak Canteen at Thimpu; 

By Meera Bhardwaj
Express News Service

First, jalebis ringed in goodwill for India in the eastern Himalayan Kingdom of Bhutan. Now samosas at Dantak canteens have cemented the trust factor for Indian cooking in one of the world’s happiest countries. The main patrons of the six canteens that were started across Bhutan —and meant exclusively for the Armed Forces, the Indian labour force and the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) staff—are Bhutanese. 
Dantak canteens provide food to the forces deployed on many routes in crucial areas where the roads are often blocked by natural causes like landslides.

Thimpu access road, built by BRO; 

Thimpu local Dorjee Gambo goes to the Dantak canteen to buy clothes, footwear and grocery items and food at subsidised rates. “A samosa is `10 a piece, a jalebi is `110 per kg and a masala dosa costs `40,” he says. 

Between 1962 and 2018, 1,800 people have lost their lives while building and maintaining roads in Bhutan. Landslides causing loss of men and equipment are a regular feature in this mountainous kingdom. For 56 long years, Project Dantak has been a household name in Bhutan and has helped strengthen good relations with our neighbour, says an army official. 

J K Singh, in-charge, Dantak Canteen at Thimpu, says, “We get special orders for samosas and jalebis regularly. Even some hotels in Thimpu buy snacks from us. We send 100 kg of jalebis every week to construction companies.”

Leaving the capital city and moving towards Chuka, the sight of Indian labourers and engineers working on building bridges or removing the debris in the chilly weather is common. There is always an army vehicle around busy supplying hot snacks and tea. The Thimpu canteen has a seven-member staff, and sells 400-500 samosas and 40-50 kg of jalebis everyday. 

The in-charge adds, “Dosas are in great demand. So are rice dishes. We plan to add vegetable biryani to our menu.” Soft diplomacy has become as soft as Dantak masala dosas in Bhutan.

Stay up to date on all the latest Food news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lighter school bags, fewer subjects! Here's what parents in Chennai feel about it
Go back in time: What would you tell your 20-year-old self?
Gallery
Amid reports of missing names and EVM failures polling ended on 119 seat Telangana assembly. (Vinay Madapu/EPS)
Telangana Elections: Battling missing names and EVM failures, 67 per cent people turn up to vote
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp