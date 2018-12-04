How eggciting!

Roshne Balasubramanian By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Three eggs, cut in perfect halves; smothered and covered with a generous amount of yolk gravy, placed perfectly on sustainable, eco-friendly plates. A glass of spicy buttermilk to wash the gravalicious eggs down. I have to admit that I haven’t eaten an ‘egg kofta’ before.

Anda Pav, the city’s newest eatery, provides a dining experience unlike any other in the city. Reason? The 350-sq ft large eating house, nestled at a quiet corner in Kilpauk, serves eight different varieties of eggs. From spicy-juicy anda bhurji, paplet (an eggy version of Pav bhaji), ande ka funda (a smooth gravy made with fried and boiled egg) to a Spanish omelette, the eatery’s menu offers it all.

It is definitely a haven for anyone who believes that everything is better with an egg on top, and for eggetarians of course! The dishes are priced at Rs 100 and Rs 120. The Pappe Di Chaach (chilled spiced buttermilk) is priced at Rs 40.

Kevin Patel and Janak Davey, owners of the month-old restaurant, tell us about the idea. “We have known each other for a very long time, and have always wanted to explore and start a unique eatery in the city. Kevin is from Surat and back there, egg stalls that serve about 100 varieties of eggs are quite famous. That’s how this idea came about. We wanted to serve customers a nice, hot local snack which is popular in a different part of India,” says Janak.

Kevin concurs, “We found this location first and then came up with an idea of what to do with it. But, starting this exclusive egg-based, short-order restaurant has been great. We are definitely planning to expand it,” he says. The duo will be adding more egg-based dish varieties to the menu. Kevin reveals that they have a list of 100-odd dishes ready to take their place on the menu. “We experimented with numerous dishes. We wanted everything from the gravy to the spice to be perfect. So out of that, we picked eight for our initial launch. We will definitely be adding more to it. We are also planning to flag it in a food truck model,” he says.

Anda Pav is located at Ranganathan Avenue (Opposite AKN nursing home), Kilpauk.

For details, call: 6374102637