Vegan variations cause a culinary storm

Ayesha Singh By

Express News Service

There was a time not too long ago, when if you typed the words ‘vegan restaurants’ on Google, it would auto correct itself to vegetarian. Things have changed since then. Veganism is quite an ideal to live by but those who have converted themselves, hold no regrets. Yes, they still struggle for their proteins but not without boasting the benefits this dietary change has spiraled.

With the increasing demand, vegan food has followed swift supply. You have Rose Café in Saket with an entire page with vegan choices. Their desserts are the best. Try the Banana Cake and Dark Chocolate Gelato and you’ll know what we mean. Then there is Smoke House Deli with its vegan Soy-marinated Tofu that spells delicious magic. But the latest leap comes from Select Citywalk that is hosting a vegan food festival called WilderFest.

At its heart, Wilderfest celebrates compassion. Through this event, the effort is not just to talk vegan food, but the comprehensive philosophy behind veganism. “Our aim is to help boost businesses as well as create a larger vegan ecosystem, where demand and supply go hand in hand. We want to make veganism accessible and make people understand that a conscious lifestyle is not deprived or boring. It is as vibrant as a non-vegan lifestyle, but it is easy on the conscience,” says Shweta Thakur, Founder, Wilderfest.

It’s about making it practical and available. This can happen only when people accept it as a mainstream choice and not an alternate practice. All the workshops, talks and panel discussions at the festival aim at igniting a dialogue regarding it.

There will be vegan fashion and accessories, beauty, packaged foods, home supplies, lifestyle displays, stand up acts and music. There are food eating competitions, in addition to live cooking and baking demonstrations. Here is a little suggestion: Try the mock meat, cheeses, and mithai. It’ll make you vote for vegan too.

Ingredients

 2/3 cup crushed walnuts

 8 ounces button mushrooms , sliced

 4 cups cauliflower florets, chopped

 Iceberg chopped

 1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil

 1 garlic clove, minced

 2 teaspoons minced jalapeno (about half of one)

 1 teaspoon chilli powder

 1 teaspoon ground cumin

 1/4 teaspoon dried oregano

 1 teaspoon fine sea salt

 Freshly ground black pepper

 Fresh cilantro leaves, for garnish

 1 small jicama, peeled and sliced into 1/8-inch thick rounds

 3 limes, quartered

 Papad (roasted and mould into taco)