Sweet dreams are made of cheese

By K Shriya Sharma
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Is there anything more comforting than a slice of pizza loaded with stringy mozzarella? Or a bowl of hot mac and cheese? How about a decadent slice of cheescake? Cheese, in all its forms and varieties, is hard to say no to. And with this special menu at Cafe Felix, dedicated to all-things-cheese, all your dairy dreams are about to come true.

Called ‘Say Cheese’, the menu features soups, appetizers, flatbreads, mains and desserts. We started the meal with the Cauliflower and Cheddar Soup, which was served with perhaps the best slice of cheese toast we have had in a long time.

The creamy soup, with pinenuts and roasted bits of cauliflower, was mildly flavoured, and just the right consistency so as to not fill us up before the other dishes arrived. The Crab Cakes are a must-try for any seafood lover - the patties are soft, topped with cheese, and served with a warm potato and green bean salad. We loved the Camembert Cheese Soufflé - the wobbly dome of cheesy goodness came served with cheddar garlic toast, and we loved dipping the bread in the warm liquid cheese that surrounded the souffle. 

Among the flatbreads, do give both the Quattro Formaggi and the Crispy Carbonara a try. The first is an explosion of cheesy goodness - mozarella, cheddar, cream cheese and gruyere - and definitely needs to be shared. The second, is lighter, with bacon bits and onion rings. If you’re in the mood for a sandwich or a burger, this menu has them too, but these are meals by themselves. Under the mains, we loved the Caramelized Onion and Cheese Burst Faggotinni - the sweet onion cut through the salty cheese perfectly, making it an explosion of flavours in the mouth. The Mixed Meat Risotto is another great ode to cheese, with chorizo, bacon and slow-cooked pork enhancing the dish even more. 

The three desserts on the menu – Blueberry Carrot Cake, Tiramisu and Trio of Cheese Wafers – are all delicious. However, the winner among the three for us was the last one. With a caramelised pineapple compote and a scoop of homemade vanilla ice cream, the dish comes together really well, and isn’t too heavy either. 
This special menu is available till December 15. 

 Cost for two: `1,700

