Home Lifestyle Food

All for an epicurean’s indulgence

The novelty of food lies in its detail. It’s about every ingredient amalgamating coherently to tell the unified story of a preparation.

Published: 14th December 2018 02:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2018 09:52 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only.

By Ayesha Singh
Express News Service

The novelty of food lies in its detail. It’s about every ingredient amalgamating coherently to tell the unified story of a preparation. When this happens successfully, a plate of food seizes to hold on to its humble form. It becomes a bespoke piece of culinary conversation that impresses the eyes as well as the appetite.

A selection of such well-received dishes from the kitchens of reputed restaurants, have come together as part of the first edition of Gourmetlicious 2018 dining experience, wherein visitors can enjoy special menus with a buy one get one free offer.

The menus have been curated by Rocky Mohan, author and food connoisseur. He has worked on these in collaboration with specialty chefs of each of the restaurants, to bring edible luxury to a diner’s table. “The food industry has to keep evolving like all other similar industries through various formats, one of them being this, to attract guest by giving them an exposure to what chefs in this country are capable of,” he says.

Mohan had to work carefully at striking a comfortable balance between what the chefs wanted to display and what he wanted them to present keeping guest preferences in mind. “I am sensibly emotional and have above average intelligence and I use a combination of both these faculties in most things that I do, including this. Obviously the two are not used in equal measure in all situations,” says the curator.

Participating restaurants at Gourmetlicious brought together by Gourmet Passport, on the Dineout app, are Zanotta, The Leela Ambience; Amaranta, The Oberoi Gurgaon; Tian, ITC Maurya; Dum Pukht, ITC Maurya; Spicy Duck, and Orient Express, The Taj Palace; Varq, The Taj Mahal Hotel; Le Cirque, and Megu, The Leela Palace; Indian Accent, The Lodhi and more. “The best part about this entire exercise is to make some of these well-known restaurants reach out at a struck-down rate with set-menus that pack in the punch,” he says. The festival has stretched its gourmet bandwagon to Mumbai and Bangalore as well. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Food news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Virat Kohli, centre, celebrates with his teammates after defeating Australia by 31 runs to win the first cricket test in Adelaide, Australia. (Photo | AP)
Perth Test: When India trounced Australia
Gracious of Salman to do song for Anand L Rai, says Katrina Kaif
Gallery
Roadies founder Raghu Ram and his singer girlfriend Natalie Di Luccio got married in Goa on 14 December, a day which saw several celebrity weddings. Here are photos to prove it was one of the most beautiful and fun-filled ceremonies we have seen this year
Raghu Ram and Natalie Di Luccio had a beautiful Goa wedding: Check out the photos!
Rajinikanth's sci-fi extravaganza 2.0 has overtaken Bollywood films like Race 3, Sanju and Padmaavat to emerge as the most searched film in India. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
From 2.0 to Race 3: Google top 10 most searched movies in India in 2018
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp