Home Lifestyle Food

Australian chef curates X’mas treats for B’luru

Indians love their chai. Even Australian chef, entrepreneur, Masterchef contestant and author Sarah Todd knows this.

Published: 22nd December 2018 03:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2018 07:13 PM   |  A+A-

By Simran Ahuja
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Indians love their chai. Even Australian chef, entrepreneur, Masterchef contestant and author Sarah Todd knows this. She has recently collaborated with Swiggy and Chai Point to curate a special Christmas menu that includes two tea-time snacks that people can devour with their next cuppa: Vada pav and a samosa with chicken keema stuffing, both served with cranberry chutney. Besides these two dishes, the menu also includes paneer/chicken rogan josh poi, a mango and coconut tart and a sticky caramel toffee pudding.

Todd says, “India is close to  my heart and I love the richness and diversity of the local cuisine. I had a great time reinventing classic Indian staples like samosa and vada pav into something unique. These dishes are an attempt to infuse the festive spirit of Christmas into local fare.”

This isn’t Todd’s first tryst with India or Indian food since she has a long-standing relationship with the country, even owning two popular restaurants here: Antares (Goa) and The Wine Rack (Mumbai).
Her journey to becoming  a chef, however, was accidental. “Every two years, I did something new. I’ve done modelling and learned photography and makeup but when I tried my hand at cooking, I instinctively knew this would be it. I would look forward to cooking a three-course meal even after 12-hour shifts. At the age of 24, I finally bit the bullet and decided to try cooking for a year,” she recalls.

That was in 2013. Before she knew it, one turned turned into more and Todd soon became a well-known name in the global food scene. Her restaurant in Goa, Antares, serves a mix of Australia and Indian cuisine. “I wrote the menu for Antares when I was in Australia. So when I came to Goa, I couldn’t find some of the ingredients and that’s when I realised it wouldn’t work this way. I tore up that menu and created a new one,” she says.

Opening restaurants in India also took Todd through the length and breadth of the country, from Kashmir to Chennai, but one thing she found common was the passion Indians have for food. This also helped her source ingredients for her restaurants, her favourite being kokum, local lentils and Kashmiri spinach.

Her recent trip to the city was her third visit but on each visit, Todd makes sure to try her favourite Indian dish: “Dosa! I love it. I’m going to try to grab some before I head to the airport. I know Mumbai might be the wrong place for a dosa trail but I can’t wait to do one when I go back there,” she says.
The Chai Point Christmas Special Menu is available for order on Swiggy, till December 31.

Stay up to date on all the latest Food news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The big relationship question: Manmohan, Modi and the media
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Gallery
The charming Nazriya Nazim stole everyone's hearts when she first appeared on screen as a child in the early 2000s. Following a spate of hit films, she took a four-year-break after her marriage to celebrated actor Fahadh Faasil in 2014. This year she deli
Happy birthday Nazriya Nazim! Take a look back at the journey of the Bangalore Days' actress
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp