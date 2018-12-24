‘Aim to raise the bar on café experience’

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: For the tired souls who are on the Christmas shopping spree, there lies a haven which offers coffee that is not only served hot but also tastes right, along with an array of bite-size treats to choose from. Bombaykery X Kaffa Cerrado is perfectly tucked in a cozy spot on the second floor of Select City Walk in Saket. But it is its welcoming ambience with the aroma of freshly baked cookies that really pushes you to give the place a shot.

The café is indeed a union of coffee roaster Kaffa Cerrado and bakery and pâtisserie, The Bombaykery. Unlike its original stores, this newly launched café has wood and brass interiors, along with a fresh menu especially for the mall goers and the fitness enthusiasts who attend the gym in the mall. Bulletproof coffee, Turmeric latte and Babyccino are for the health conscious.

I personally loved Bulletproof coffee which leaves a buttery aftertaste. Make sure to go with an empty stomach because you won’t be able to have a lot once you have a cup full that. And if you are not fond of butter, you are welcome to choose from the array of coffee beans imported from around the world and make your very own personalised cup of coffee. But don’t forget to do your homework on various coffee beans or the easy way out is to catch hold of the coffee expert himself, Krittivas Dalmia, a certified roaster who founded Kaffa Cerrado four years back.

For the ones on the run, chilli cheese toast is a must. Fresh out of the oven, the multigrain bread with the generous spread of cheese is to die for. The basil pesto sandwich with a sun-dried and fresh tomato filling along with a good dose of cottage cheese beautifully stuffed in a multigrain croissant is a must. As the cheese melts in your mouth a tangy twist makes it a heavenly delight.

However, make sure you leave some space for the desserts comprising of freshly baked cookies, delectable mini-desserts, signature entremets, and also introduce a limited seasonal menu of light bites including tartines and salads curated by co-founder and chef Mitali Sahani.

Talking about the idea behind the café, Dalmia, shares, “We aim to raise the bar on your café experience by offering a choice of exotic coffees roasted and brewed by us along with an equally wide range of gourmet food and desserts.”