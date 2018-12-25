Easy Recipe: Chocolate fudge cookies for the perfect Christmas indulgence!
If you're having a not-too-merry Christmas, or rather, not enough time to make merry, here is an easy recipe for chocolate fudge cookies that is sure to uplift the festive spirit!
Overwhelmed by tight deadlines and packed schedules this Christmas? Well, we can't do much about that, but if you've got a family dinner coming up, or are looking for some therapeutic chocolate indulgence, we have got you covered!
Here is how to make the perfect chocolate fudge cookies:
Ingredients:
- 360 gms unsalted butter
- 620 gms brown sugar
- 400 gms melted chocolate
- 1300 gms chocolate chips
- 6 eggs
- 450 gms flour
- 100 gms cocoa powder
- 5 gm baking powder
How to go about it:
- Sift flour, baking powder and cocoa powder.
- Whisk eggs and sugar till it turns pale yellow and consistent throughout.
- Melt butter and chocolate in a separate bowl and set aside.
- Mix the whisked eggs into the melted chocolate and further whisk into even consistency.
- Add sieved flour and chopped chocolate or chocolate chips.
- Refrigerate for 20 minutes.
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees Celcius.
- Line the baking tray with parchment paper.
- Drop the batter into prepared cooking trays and mould into an even shape with moist fingers.
- Bake for 12-15 minutes or until the top of the cookies crack.
- Remove from oven and let it cool before serving.