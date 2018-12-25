Easy Recipe: Chocolate fudge cookies for the perfect Christmas indulgence!

By Online Desk

Overwhelmed by tight deadlines and packed schedules this Christmas? Well, we can't do much about that, but if you've got a family dinner coming up, or are looking for some therapeutic chocolate indulgence, we have got you covered!

Here is how to make the perfect chocolate fudge cookies:

Ingredients:

360 gms unsalted butter

620 gms brown sugar

400 gms melted chocolate

1300 gms chocolate chips

6 eggs

450 gms flour

100 gms cocoa powder

5 gm baking powder

How to go about it: