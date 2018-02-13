HYDERABAD: Syed A Fatir Hussain was crowned the Freedom Cookery King 2017 for his dish “Sheer” and Ajay Kiran Pakala, who made Drunken Chicken, and Kumar Pamnani, who prepared Khoya Khoya Murgh were the runners up for the Freedom Refined Sunflower oil Cookery King Contest 2017 held at Mercure Hyderabad KCP. All three would soon have their dishes added to the new menu at the hotel. The jury included Chef Vinay (Mercure Hyderabad KCP), Chef Roy (Minerva Grand), Chef Mandal (Green Park), Chef Prabhakar Reddy (Siesta Hitech) along with Chef Puneet Mehta (Celebrity chef and Master Chef Season 2 Finalist).

The Grand finale featured Hitesh Saxena, Jaideep Singh, Balraj, Imtiza, Ajay, Kumar, KL. Narayan, Daanyal and Hanan compete for the “Cookery King Crown”. The finalists displayed exemplary culinary skills, talent and imagination in preparing and presenting their favourite dishes. The event also had excitement for the contestants, their families and guests. The jury evaluated the dishes on the basis of flavours, presentation, texture and innovation. The winner was selected after a thorough scrutiny of the dishes and multiple rounds of evaluation by the jury.