Eat fresh, Live

Medha Dutta By

Express News Service

Farm-to-table started off as a fad. And like every other fad, soon had its own Gen-X abbreviation—F2T. But unlike other fads, it refused to go away. It grew on people, who realised that this new culinary concept offered more than the mere happening term ‘F2T’. It was a late entrant in Indian restaurants where traditionally curries and masalas ruled the roost.

But once it made its tentative entry, it was here to stay. Pluck restaurant at Pullman New Delhi Aerocity is one such place that has taken the concept to new levels. Complete with their in-house farm, they promise to tease your taste-buds with the fresh bursting flavours of the vegetables in season. Rather than floor you with some exotic vegetables that they might have sourced from some equally exotic location, they proudly tell you that what you are eating is mostly from their very own backyard.

Says culinary director Ajay Anand, “With a rise in usage of synthetic pesticides and chemical fertilisers in farming, the produce is no longer healthy for daily consumption. To tackle this growing concern, a lot of emphasis is being laid on organic farming, and sourcing fresh and safe produce. Having worked in the US for 14 years and travelled all around the world, I learned the farm-to-table concept in France where I worked for Chef Georges Blanc. His idea of making his own kitchen garden influenced me.”

The 5,000 sq ft farm is located in the hotel. Seasonal crops are grown throughout the year. With summer vegetables and herbs such as bottle gourd, bitter gourd, pumpkin, watermelon, mint, and parsley, etc., growing in abundance, the new menu revolves around it. Come winters, and the restaurant will focus more on dishes made out of cauliflower, coriander, mustard leaves, tomato, onion, and potato.

“The result is a dynamic, frequently-changing menu inspired by original means of cooking with live fire. The menu is divided into 10 sections. The ‘Lightly Touched’ section features dishes that are not entirely raw, but not cooked either. The crunch of the freshly plucked leafy greens is complemented with light marinades that make the dishes as good as raw, and retains freshness. For example, the Amuse Bouche that we serve is just freshly plucked lettuce served with some homemade dips. Tomato and Coriander Consommé served with steamed greens is a signature soup that we serve from 100 percent products that we pluck from our garden,” Anand says.

The innovative and refreshing new menu promises to provide a satisfying culinary experience. It comprises signature dishes introduced by Chef Shyam Dhar Rai or, as he is famously known, the culinary designer. The dishes that stand out are Lobster Bisque, Spiced Chicken Broth with Malai Chicken Spaghetti and a hint of Saffron and almond snow, Textures of Amaranth, Malai Paneer Mille Feuille with sesame and jaggery cracker and spiced tomato emulsion, Scallops on a Cauliflower bed, Miso Salmon, Pain Perdu, and Mont Blanc with Chestnut and Cream and Mushroom meringue among a range of delicacies.

So, if fresh food straight off the farm is what makes your palate water, it’s closer at hand than you could imagine.