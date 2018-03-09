BENGALURU: Egg is the most versatile ingredient proves The Egg Factory with its variety of dishes with eggs. As the name suggests, they have eggs in everything, from small eats to main course and even

desserts. The menu has been extended by including egg-y dishes from all over the world. You can start your meal on a sweet note with Kaya Brioche. It is said to be a hangover cure in Singapore. The garlic bread is served with a spread of jam-like kaya that is prepared with coconut and eggs. It is a perfect blend of the delicate nutty flavour of garlic and a sweet tinge of kaya. This could be addictive.

The Tex Mex Migas has tortilla topped with scrambled egg and shredded cheese. High on tomatoes and also some coriander leaves, the Tex Mex is crispy and tangy. The TEF Pita Pockets is one of the specialities of The Egg Factory. As you take a bite of the pita pocket, the egg yolk oozes out from the fried egg inside the pocket. Apart from fried egg, it has broccoli, zucchini and carrots in it. Most of the dishes that they have on the menu has broccoli and zucchini.

The Burmese Rice Bowl has flavourful rice that comes along with creamy egg curry prepared with coconut milk and veggies including lettuce, red capsicum, zucchini and broccoli. The many-coloured veggies set against the orange makes this dish bright and appealing. Anda Ghotala is a popular street food in Surat. Ghotala in Hindi means mess, and the dish captures it with its fried eggs, scrambled eggs and boiled eggs. Served with pav, this can be an instant-breakfast saviour.

Have you heard about egg in kheer? It is surprising and so is its taste. The Andey ka Kheer is a specialty from Hyderabad. It is served usually as a dessert at the weddings. The thick cream and sugar seem to overpower the taste of egg white. The kheer is made with vermicelli and is served in a jar.

If you are looking for an egg-y dessert, you can try the cheesecake. This is the best cheesecakes I have ever had. It is moist and egg-y. The base is also soft. It reminds you of the batter you lick while baking a cake.

For an eggetarian, this place with the interior walls painted in white and yellow is like heaven. But, you may also like to try out some cold-pressed juices such as the Chlorophyll Fix, a minty dark green colour drink, as a refreshing cooler. Since eggs do tend to produce heat, eating too many of them can lead to discomfort. This drink helps. Cost for two: `650