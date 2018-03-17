Matcha Green Tea Cheese Cake
By Monish Gujral | Published: 17th March 2018

Ingredients for Base
● Shortbread cookies: 400gm
● Matcha green tea powder: One tbsp
● Melted butter: 65 gm
Ingredients for cheese cake
● Cream: 400 gm
● Cream cheese: 400 gm
● Sugar: 80 gm
● Gelatin: Two tsp
● Warm water to dissolve gelatin: Two-and-a-half tbsp
● Vanilla extract: One tsp
● Lemon juice: One-fourth cup
● Matcha powder: Two tsp for sprinkling
Method
● Put biscuits, matcha powder and sugar in a food processor and blend them well
● Press the mixture gently in a spring foam tin and refrigerate it for 30 minutes
● Then, put all the cheese cake ingredients—in order as listed—in a mixing bowl
● Blend well
● Now gently pour the cheese cake mixture over the chilled base and refrigerate again for two hours
● Put it on a serving dish
● Sprinkle matcha green tea powder on the cake with help of a sieve so as to spread it evenly on the cake
● Serve chilled.
The author owns the Moti Mahal chain of restaurants. monishgujral.com