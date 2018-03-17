Ingredients for Base

● Shortbread cookies: 400gm

● Matcha green tea powder: One tbsp

● Melted butter: 65 gm

Ingredients for cheese cake

● Cream: 400 gm

● Cream cheese: 400 gm

● Sugar: 80 gm

● Gelatin: Two tsp

● Warm water to dissolve gelatin: Two-and-a-half tbsp

● Vanilla extract: One tsp

● Lemon juice: One-fourth cup

● Matcha powder: Two tsp for sprinkling

Method

● Put biscuits, matcha powder and sugar in a food processor and blend them well

● Press the mixture gently in a spring foam tin and refrigerate it for 30 minutes

● Then, put all the cheese cake ingredients—in order as listed—in a mixing bowl

● Blend well

● Now gently pour the cheese cake mixture over the chilled base and refrigerate again for two hours

● Put it on a serving dish

● Sprinkle matcha green tea powder on the cake with help of a sieve so as to spread it evenly on the cake

● Serve chilled.

The author owns the Moti Mahal chain of restaurants. monishgujral.com