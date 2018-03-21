HYDERABAD: Uber Eats has partnered with renowned Kitchen Theory founder and experimental chef Jozef Youssef to unveil a definitive list of mood-enhancing foods.

According to Youssef, who is also an Associate Editor of the International Journal of Gastronomy and Food Science, carbohydrates are not the enemy and are in fact one of the best ways to incorporate serotonin-producing foods into one’s diet. Youssef’s research showed a direct correlation between certain ingredients and improved mood, with different elements, including texture and colour, also yielding positive effects.

The most popular mood-boosting meals ordered in India include creamy pasta, ginger chai, oreo shake, chocolate grill sandwich, mango ice cream, badam milk, chicken popcorn and a fish meal. The data further reveals that ordering of these mood boosting meals peaked at 8 pm on Sundays in India.

Crunchy and chewy foods, along with antioxidant-rich foods such as avocado, mango, blueberries and figs are proven to prevent and relieve stress

Green foods like vegetables calm us down while we associate yellow foods like bananas with happiness

Nutrient-rich foods like fish helps us get through a busy day at work

Foods such as chicken, red meat, chocolate and peanuts are high in tryptophan, a type of amino acid which boosts serotonin “the happy neurotransmitter” proven to make us happier

To celebrate International Day of Happiness, Uber Eats unveils the top 10 foods scientifically proven to boost your mood. Data reveals that Indians are most likely to order a creamy pasta, ginger chai, oreo shake, chocolate grill sandwich or mango ice cream to cheer themselves up