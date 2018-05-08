Home Lifestyle Food

Aam Party!

Summer is here and this year Royal Reve Hotel at SD Road has decided to embrace the heat with the seasonal fruit that arrives in style.

Published: 08th May 2018 11:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2018 08:13 AM   |  A+A-

By S Divya Sree
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Summer is here and this year Royal Reve Hotel at SD Road has decided to embrace the heat with the seasonal fruit that arrives in style. With over 100 varieties of mangoes, who can resist the the appetising taste?

“We are organising it since four years every May. Our chefs have researched a lot to come up with new recipes” says Akhilesh Kumar, General Manager. The restaurant and the ambience leave you awestruck. Different varieties of mangoes such as Alphonso, Chaunsa, Himayath and other local mangoes featured in the festival.

Starting from the welcome drink, mango lassi that melts in your mouth. the sweet aroma refreshes ones mood. Spice Garden pure vegetarian restaurant greets with welcome drinks, starters, salads, main course and desserts. The buffet was loaded with mango-based delicacies, starting from the salads and starters like the Apple Mango Mayo Salad and Raw Mango and Corn Salad.

Moving on to the main course there were so many varieties that one wouldn’t know where to start. Everyone’s favourite Aamras with poori was irresistible. Aam ki Launji and Fojeto Mango Curry blended with rice had the perfect combination of sweet and tangy and spicy; not to forget the Mango Rasam. Coming along to the desserts like Aam ki Kulfi, Mango Phirni, Mango Cheesecake, Mango Ice Cream, Mango Panna Cotta and the list goes on.

Coming up with new dishes every day the menu keeps changing. You don’t want to miss out the never-tried-before menu made with raw and ripe mangoes. The festival ends on May 13.

Stay up to date on all the latest Food news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Mangolicious Delight
 

Baking Bread with French Connection

Magic in basics

IPL2018
Videos
Martin Scorsese at the opening ceremony of Cannes | AP
Martin Scorsese receives honorary award in Cannes
Image used for representational purpose only
New London exhibition offers a glimpse of the future
Gallery
Iraq is gearing up for key parliamentary elections on Saturday, some five months after declaring victory over the Islamic State group, with the dominant Shiites split, the Kurds in disarray and Sunnis sidelined. IN PIC: File photo of Iraqi security and civilians celebrate Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi's declaration of victory over the Islamic State group, in Basra, Iraq. (AP)
IN PICS | Iraqis gear up to vote in parliamentary elections after victory over Islamic State
A leopard caught in a snare trap set by poachers met with a painful death at Kanimangalam, a hamlet on the fringes of Kalady forest range, in Ernakulam district, on Wednesday, 09 May 2018 night.
Leopard caught in a snare trap in Kalady forest in Kerala, dies