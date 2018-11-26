Home Lifestyle Food

Set to woo tourists with sumptuous and gorgeous spread

The fare is not just simple and made using minimal spices but is also extremely tasty. Diana Sahu checks out where to go and for what.

Published: 26th November 2018 07:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2018 07:09 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Odias share an intimate relationship with their food. The fare is not just simple & made using minimal spices but is also extremely tasty. Diana Sahu checks out where to go and for what.

TEMPLE CUISINE

Even as every temple offers Abhada (offering to the Gods) as Prasad to devotees, Mahaprasad of Jagannath temple in Puri has a special place in Odia cuisine. Prepared in Desi Ghee without onion and garlic, it comprises of Arna (rice), Khechudi, Kanika (sweet rice), Mitha Dali, Dalma, Mahura (mixed vegetable stew with raw banana, yam and dried lentil dumplings), Saga and various other dishes. In fact, 56 varieties of dishes and sweets are prepared every day for the presiding deities of temple — Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra. The Abhada of Ananta Basudev temple in Bhubaneswar is the most sought-after holy meal in Odisha after Lord Jagannath’s ‘Mahaprasad’.

INTERNATIONAL FOOD FESTIVAL

A 16-day food festival will be organised by the Tourism Department and Bhubaneswar Municipal  orporation at the Exhibition Ground from Dec 1.

Food lovers can relish Indian, Italian, Chinese and regional cuisines at the festival, which will see participation of over a dozen hotels and cafes, each representing a country theme, a nation theme and state theme. Odia street food thunka puri, chena tarkari, egg chop, chungudi chop, keema chop, pakodi, baigani, piazi, mugapiazi, gulgula, mutton chop, chicken pokada, mudhi mansa, jhal mudhi, dahi vada, kanji vada, aloo dum, malpua, pakodi and chaat will be available at the festival.

Hotel New Marrion will have Uttar Pradesh as the preferred state and Italy and Australia as preferred countries. Bocca Café will serve cuisine from Italy. Hotel Crown will have Rajasthan as preferred state, Malaysia as preferred country and serve Thunka Puri and Chena Tarkari under Odia cuisine.

PAHALA RASAGOLA

No Odia meal is complete without Rasagolas. Pahala, located on NH-5 between Cuttack and Bhubaneswar, is Odisha’s biggest market selling the delicacy. Unlike other places in the country where the ubiquitous sweetmeat is spongy and has a rubber-like texture, here they are soft, served hot and taste divine. There are three markets selling Rasagola in Pahala — Kalinga, Prachi and Laxmi. These have around 120 confectioners. Their small shops with thatched roofs do not have anything fancy to lure customers except for the Rasagolas and two other varieties of yumies, Chenna Poda and Chenna Gaja. The confectioners belong to the small village of Pahala, located near the National Highway.

Stay up to date on all the latest Food news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odia food

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp