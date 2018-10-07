Tipples Create Ripples in Adelaide  

SANDEEP ARORA By

Express News Service

Cheers mate!” as they say Down Under. In Adelaide, the evenings are cheery indeed with its dazzling array of old-school and trendy haunts, while remote places offer the chance of a good campfire under the stars. The city is bursting with culture, flavours, and fun. With world-famous wine regions, only minutes away from the city, soak up the sun at the picturesque beaches, party on with the carnival-like feel at events or spend the evenings exploring the attractions and the ever-thriving bar scene. With the influx of ambitious young establishing their presence, the city is serving up some stellar concoctions.

The city is not just about the young though. Raising the bar is Hains & Co, Marcus Motteram’s contribution to the growing small bar scene. Named after the old Hains Hunkin furniture store, owned by Motteram’s grandfather, this bar is inspired by a thirst for gin and rum, love of the sea, and fondness for whisky. Amongst the best sellers are Death’s Door Gin, Old Rip Van Winkle 10-year oold Whisky, Foursquare 2005, and Barbados Rum.

Talking about love for sea, a priceless discovery is Clever Little Tailor. Named after the epic German fairytale, it’s a beautiful little bar. With chic white wood-panelled bar and walls, circular leather booths, this is one classy place with meticulous detailing. The drinks list offers a good selection of luxurious beers and bespoke whiskies complimented with other spirits and cocktails. Single malts, gins and rye whiskies are amongst the sought-after, while classic Negroni, Gin and Tonic Dreams, Manhattan with a modern twist still rule the charts.

Adelaide is a city that boasts of the freshest produce. A visit to 2KW Bar and Restaurant confirms that. Eight floors above the corner of King William St and North Terrace, this place has become an icon of the Adelaide food and bar culture. Vodka, sloe gin, scotch and Pimm form the base spirits for the signature cocktails. Pineapple, peach, pears, passion fruit are a few fresh fruits for these cocktails. Donny’s Pink Pants, Stormy like Summer, Rooftop Winter and Monta Mule are among their signature cocktails.

The trend keeps shifting from spirit to spirit with one constant. Craft beer. When we talk about craft beer, Bank Street Social needs a special mention. This bar specialises in craft beer and cider, boutique SA wines, local gin and whisky. They have also launched a range of exceptional bottled cocktails under the label Bank Street Cocktail Company and with premium cocktails such as Negroni, Espresso Martini and Old Fashioned in bottle.

Basement bars are the new rage in Adelaide and Maybe Mae on Peel Street does the basement bar thing so right. From its wood-panelled door, to its plush-green leather booths and an art deco-inspired timber and mirror décor, everything is about detailing. Above all, their execution of cocktails is impressive. The young co-owners have worked around top spots of Adelaide and have brought the expertise to ensure Maybe Mae’s successful stint. Rye, Bourbon, vodka and gin are the favourite base. The house specials include gin-based Eastside 75, Dutch Vodka-based Summer Daisy, rye-based rye and Rhubarb and Carthusian in Claremont.

South Australia’s biggest collection of whisky can be found at the swanky basement lounge bar, Suzie Wong. The faintly lit bar with heritage stone walls is alive behind a hidden door in Red October restaurant and bar. This bar boasts of over 300 bottles of premium whisky soon to acquire over 500 world-class, beautiful and delicious artisanal cocktails.

Australians love their drinks, as whiskey and gin are picking pace, Malt and Juniper—a spirit-focussed whisky and gin bar, is just the spot to seek. The cocktails are seasonal and a mix between fruits and herbs and whatever’s the season’s specialty, they are all whisky and gin-focused.

Adelaide is known to have a considerable global footprint. Tucked away in a quiet Leigh Street in the city is Casablabla. You walk into a fine inspiration from Morocco, Turkey, Bali and Cambodia. Collected souvenirs and treasures from exotic destinations make up an eclectic mixture. Their cocktails specialties are Tiki Taka, a trio of rums and fresh fruits, Melon Sour with Grey Goose and the Casablabla favourite- Very Pear Berry, a balance of berries, gin and vodka shaken to perfection.

Last but not the least on the list is Mother Vine. The name comes from a clone of Pinot Noir, the MV6, or Mother Vine 6. The Mother Vine is the connection of Australia with France. It has delicious vines to suit all palates.This is a city of hidden treasures and pleasures from rooftop to basement bars in the heart of the city. Adelaide, the City of Churches, has become the lifestyle capital of Australia. As the City of Nightlife, it has no peer in the continent today.