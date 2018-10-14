Nagpur Chef prepares 3000 kgs of Khichdi to set world record

By ANI

NAGPUR: In a bid to set new Guinness World Record, chef Vishnu Manohar prepared 3000 kilograms of Khichdi in one vessel in Nagpur on Sunday, ahead of the World Food Day on October 16.

Speaking to ANI, Chef Manohar said, "I have tried for the world record; the emotion behind it is that I want Khichdi to be declared as the national dish because people eat khichdi at every stage. It is the most healthy and affordable meal."

The ingredients used in the making of this dish were 275 kgs of rice, 125 kgs of moong dal (lentils), 150 kgs of chana dal (pulses), 3000 litres of water, and 150 kgs of ghee (clarified butter).

Union Minister for Road Transportation and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, graced the event and congratulated Manohar for his attempt.

"He is a celebrated chef, and I congratulate him for his record. He is making Indian dish famous worldwide, and thank him for this. He is done great work. The khichdi he made was masala khichdi, and it was very delicious," he told reporters here.

In November last year, India entered the Guinness Book of World Records for making the 'largest serving of rice and beans' after preparing 918 kgs of Khichdi in New Delhi.

The khichdi then was prepared by celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor.