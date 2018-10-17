A treat for dried fish lovers

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Dried fish lovers’ have something to cheer about, as the Society for Assistance to Fisherwomen (SAF) under the Fisheries Department will soon introduce salted fish under the brand name of Theeramythri in the market. Fisheries Minister J Mercykutty Amma will launch the product at a function to be held in Kochi on Friday.

SAF executive director Shreela N S said around 145 fish processing units under will be producing salted fish.

“We will introduce six varieties of salted fish. The fish are procured and processed by members of 145 fish processing units from different parts of Kerala. We have provided driers and other required equipment. Training was also provided to members of each society,” she said.

The products will be supplied to 1,000 shops, including supermarkets and hypermarkets, across the state.

“The shelf life of each variety of salted fish differs. Some will last for three months, while others for just a month. A majority of salted fish products come from other states. The companies operating in Kerala procure fish from other states for processing. However, we will only procure fish from harbours in Kerala. We ensure the quality of the product by checking it in the laboratory. The price of our products will be comparatively cheaper,” she said.

In the next phase, more products such as fish pickles and fish chamanthi will be introduced.

“SAF was formed for the upliftment of women in the fishing community. We provide financial and technical support for them to start business ventures. We provide subsidy as part of the programme,” said an official.

SAF was formed after the 2004 tsunami that left many fisherfolk without work. It introduced projects to ensure employment for fisherwomen. SAF backed groups are engaged in the production of fish products, food products, garments, coir products and running supermarkets.