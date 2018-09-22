Local dishes get global twist

Suman Prasad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU:It is not often that every dish on the table impresses the foodie in you. But Farzi Café’s recently-launched new menu, which brings together classic global cuisine with Indian influences presented in a modern manner, is one such.

We started with the Edamame & Aloo Samosa Pinwheel Chaat, which we fell in love with the moment it arrived. What is not to love about this ultra-modern aloo samosa chaat? This piece of art on the plate, is a stunning Instagram-worthy dish. This is the best example of how a chef can elevate a basic Indian street food with the amalgamation of modern techniques and creativity. The tiny elements on the plate, like edamame, pomegranates, edible flowers and chutney, play an important role in tying the dish together. The pinwheel is as crisp as a fresh hot traditional samosa would be, the colour and look clearly indicative that it is rightly-cooked. Not to forget the aloo, which acts as a bed to the wheel, the taste of which is spot on. Good looks and great taste, definitely going back for this.

Moving on, the Paya Shorba, Cocktail Appam would take many by surprise simply for having made it to the list. This version of paya shorba at Farzi Café will make you erase all your existing memory about this humble dish. Hats off to the chef for taking a risk with this experiment. This is a bowl full of goodness, packed with flavours that will leave you asking for more. The cherry on the top is the cocktail charcoal appam, literally.

The Methi Makai Mac & Cheese, Black Olive Dust brough back childhood memories. The black olive dust is the hero element that elevates this basic bowl of soul food with its freshness and distinct flavour. The Nati Style Mutton Mudde Curry is cooking at its absolute best. Different elements of home cooking combined with a modern presentation.

Slow cooked baby goat, home-style curry, beans poriyal and ragi dumpling – everything that makes for a wholesome finger licking main. This is by far the best-cooked mutton I have come across; it just melts in your mouth.

Don’t miss out on the Squid Rava fry, Jalfrezi lasagna with togarashi kulcha, and of course the desserts--Red Velvet Bebinca and Mix berries ice cream.

Cost for two: Rs 1,500