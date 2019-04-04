Four superfoods you should start eating now

Sheryl Salis By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Your life changes every decade and so does your body. It is very important to set health goals for every stage of your life, like you set your personal and work-related goals! It is never too late to start thinking about the right kind of food elements that your body needs for a healthier, fitter lifestyle.

Choose nutrient-packed superfoods that can help you stay fit and strong, and help you balance the multiple roles you play. Read on and include these foods for a super you.

Moringa (Drumsticks)

Moringa oleifera, also known as drumstick tree, is now considered a superfood because of the myriad health benefits it has to offer. The dried powder from the leaves has the most nutritional benefits to offer. If you are looking for a food that boosts immunity, reduces inflammation and provides antimicrobial effects, then your search ends at Moringa. Moringa leaves contain a type of acid called chlorogenic acid which has shown to control blood glucose levels by allowing cells to take up or release glucose as needed.

The powder obtained from Moringa leaf extracts is also beneficial in the upkeep of your heart health, especially when it comes to controlling the levels of blood cholesterol, blood pressure and prevention of formation of plaques in the artery. In fact, daily supplementation of Moringa leaves can reverse the formation of fatty liver and therefore helps reduce visceral fat. 100 gm of Moringa leaves has 314 mg of calcium and calcium which is important to strengthen your bones.

The easiest way to get all these health benefits from Moringa is to sip on a cup of Moringa tea, which is now easily available in supermarkets and online. The other ways of using Moringa are to either make it into a soup or a vegetable.

Green Coffee

Green Coffee beans are the unroasted beans which preserve Chlorogenic acid (CGA), lost to a great extent during the roasting of coffee beans. Chlorogenic acid aids in weight loss and helps reduce body fat by modifying obesity-related hormones and upregulating fatty acid breakdown in the liver as well as decreasing fatty acid and cholesterol synthesis. It also reduces the absorption of carbohydrates, thus lowering blood sugar and insulin spikes - lowering the risk of Type 2 Diabetes.

Quinoa

Believed to be ‘the mother of all grains’, this superfood is gluten-free and a complete protein. Quinoa contains twice as much fibre as other grains and helps cut down the risk of hypertension, heart disease and diabetes. It is rich in copper, iron, magnesium and phosphorus and is a good source of manganese which helps manage pre-menstrual syndrome. It is a very versatile grain which can be substituted for rice. Include Quinoa as part of your breakfast - make poha, upma or even a porridge out of it.

Millet

Millets are particularly high in minerals like iron, magnesium, phosphorous, potassium and fibre which are essential for good health especially the heart. They are considered to be the least allergenic and most easily digestible grains available. Since millets do not contain gluten, it is a wonderful grain alternative for people who are gluten-sensitive. Pearl millet, commonly known as ‘Bajra’ in India, is rich in essential nutrients like protein, fibre, phosphorous, magnesium and iron.High in fibre, it helps regulate bowel movements. Finger millet or ‘Ragi/Nachni’ is a powerhouse of nutrients being a rich source of calcium, potassium as well as iron. It is gluten-free, low in fat and is thus easy to digest, making it a perfect meal for all age groups.It can be sprouted and consumed as sprouting increases the nutritional content and also makes them easy to digest. Foxtail millet is rich in dietary fibre, protein and low in fat. It is extremely beneficial in managing blood glucose levels as it is a good source of magnesium. (The author is a registered dietician and certified diabetes educator)