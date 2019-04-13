Guests are happy when food is paired with right wine: Chef Roxanne Lange in Bengaluru

Chef Roxanne Lange By

BENGALURU: When are you happiest at work?

I am most happy when my guests enjoy the food and comment on having a great experience. As a chef, that is the best complement one could get.

What trends are you noticing regarding wine and food pairings?

Guests really appreciate the experience when their food is paired with the right wine. Earlier, there were rules for pairing food, the white paired with seafood and red paired with meat, those days are long gone. Now, when a meal is matched with the right wine, both taste better than they would on their own. The old pairing techniques don’t necessarily fit the way we cook and eat these days, as today’s recipes, ingredients, and cooking methods are more diverse than before. I am noticing that many guests really appreciate wine pairing especially when it is done right.

What was your biggest disappointment as a chef?

I have never had any disappointment as a chef.



What do you always avoid ordering on a menu?

I love fresh food, hence, I avoid food that is off season as they would definitely be frozen or have preservatives.



Of the dishes you prepare, which one would you never eat yourself? Why?

My menu is something that I create out of passion and I have never add anything that I wouldn’t love in it.

Which is your favourite restaurant? What would you prefer to eat there?

At present, the restaurant called Gaa in Bangkok is my favourite. Every time I go there, I order the set menu and my favourite would be the Crayfish.

Describe one incident when you messed up a recipe real bad.

It was a long time ago. I had to recreate a recipe which was given to me. I messed it up so bad that I had to start it all over again. I am a perfectionist, I work as hard as possible to get the end product perfect no matter how many times I have to rework.

What is the best recent food trend?

Sustainable and organic food is something that is gaining momentum in recent times. Because of the pollution and the contamination of food, there are people who encourage and support this. Veganism, organic food, growing your own produce etc, are all trends that have developed because of the need for sustainability.

Chef Roxanne Lange-Visiting Chef at JW Marriott Hotel Bengaluru