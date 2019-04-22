Home Lifestyle Food

Savour some of summer’s deliciousness

Whatever you like, be it is setting out on a food adventure, or staying closer to comfort, the summer menu shines its deliciousness on everyone.

By Ayesha Singh
Express News Service

Summer sunshine casts its dazzle on everything it touches. As flowers sway when caressed by the warm breeze - welcoming bright and happy times, the heart looks up to spirited days ahead. It’s also the time when farmers across the Indian landscape are revelling in the joy of their fresh verdant produce with pepper, pumpkin, Palmyra and peaches ready to be sent off to the big markets. Back in town, chefs wait with chiselled knives to craft new culinary stories. It is this jollification that Fabcafé has decided to partake in with its new menu showcasing an efflorescence of new recipes dedicated to summer.

Tangy, crunchy, sweet or savoury, it all begins with salads on the menu. Besides being a great source of fibre that helps reduce bad cholesterol, these are light plates that pack in all the flavour punch. There is the Shakarkandi tarbooj salad which is served with watermelon, pumpkin seeds and a zesty dressing. For a more filling meal option, there is the Chicken tikka salad with a lovely dairy free cashew mint dressing, the cafe’s signature chicken tikka and pickled onions. “We’ve been putting our brains together to come up with original recipes that mix greens with spicy zesty Indian snack food. Healthy yet satisfying,” says Rebekah Blank, Brand Head, Fab Cafe.

For Delhi’s well-heeled demographic, food cannot simply be ‘good’. It has to be ferociously innovative and distinctively appealing for it to survive on this demanding turf. Perhaps understanding this well, Blank has thrown in unique dishes such as Polenta upma, Crispy falafel chaat and Keto chicken biryani. It’s really about how much you’re willing to push the boundaries of discovery, while at the same time, threading the precarious path of the convention, as the two contrasting preferences define the dining scene today.

Whatever you like, be it is setting out on a food adventure, or staying closer to comfort, the summer menu shines its deliciousness on everyone.

