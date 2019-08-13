Home Lifestyle Food

Breakfast by the breads

The Morning Standard gives a lowdown on a variety of breads for that perfect meal in many.

Published: 13th August 2019

Grilled anchovy fillets over flatbread.

Grilled anchovy fillets over flatbread.

By Chhavi Bhatia
Express News Service

Breads are a breakfast staple in many households, second only to paranthas, idli and upma.  Till few years ago when conversations were not dominated by calories, and ill-effects of gluten and healthy eating, refined flour versions from local bread factory or small, run-down bakery in the neighbourhood, were placed proudly on the dining table as an accepted norm every morning.

And then their palate evolved, helping bread break out of geographical and cultural barriers.

We are now spoilt for choice, and breakfasts are an impressive itinerary of artisan breads from sour dough to bagel, monkey breads to baguette and ciabatta. The Morning Standard gives you a lowdown on what these breads are.

Kazem Samandari, founder, L'Opera

Sour Dough: This bread, which folklore credits as an Egyptian discovery, has gained a lot of popularity in Delhi, in a short span of time. A nutritious alternative to maida bread, the biggest USP of sour dough is that it does not have commercial yeast, making it also one of the healthiest options available in the market.

It is baked using a fermented culture of flour and water, making it healthy and also increasing the shelf life of the bread. “Sourdough is a slow process and can’t be made on industrial scale easily.

For the same reasons, it is a bit expensive as well but once you get a taste of a whole grain sourdough bread you will never want to go back to white industrial breads,” says Sangeeta Khanna, Nutrition Consultant and Food Writer.

The loaf which emits a delicious sour smell has a crisp crust and can have a mild to strong flavour and a chewy texture. Best way to have it is to slather it with loads of butter or cream cheese.

Baguette: The French love their baguette as much as Indians love their paranthas, and the similarity ends here. This ‘French stick’ as it is also called because of its shape, is a thin, long loaf.

With a crisp outer and soft inner texture, the bread is made using wheat flour, yeast, common salt, and water. Of late, bakers have also replaced wheat flour with rye to make it healthier.

French bakery L’Opera has a cereal version of the French loaf. Kazem Samandari, Founder L’Opera says, “Multi-grain breads are easy to digest and they ensure that a variety of micro-nutrients make way to your plate.

In fact, our multi-grain bread contains flaxseed, rye, oats, sesame, and sunflower seeds, and is rich in nutrients such as Omega 3 as well as vitamins.” Baguettes are the best partners for bruschetta or chicken and cheese sandwich.

Ciabatta: An Italian bread which is crispy on the outside and has a very chewy texture despite being soft and porous on the inside, to the extent that your jaws can start paining!

But once you develop a taste for this one that is made using wheat flour, yeast and olive oil, paninis will be permanent fixture on your table.

Focaccia: Another one from Italy, this slightly risen, extremely soft artisan bread is made using flour, and olive oil. The flat loaf is flavoured with rosemary, thyme, cherry tomatoes, olives, and sometimes garlic. It can be consumed on its own in breakfast, antipasti or evening munching when hunger pangs hit you.

Brioche: Heavy on butter and egg yolks, the French bun is soft, fluffy, with a creamy texture inside. With a perfect golden crust, the bread looks inviting to be had as it is. You can spread jam or butter if you want to increase the calorie count in your diet.

