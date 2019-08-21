Madame Tussauds welcomes its new entrant - a burger

By PTI

NEW DELHI: After housing the biggest of the superstars, the best of the sportsmen, and the greatest of the historical leaders, Madame Tussauds on Wednesday, in an unexpected reveal, made way for its newest entrant -- a burger.

The international wax museum's Delhi attraction unveiled the wax figure of a larger than life Zinger burger by KFC, which according to the authorities is no less than a "celeb".

The installed wax burger is "1.5 times bigger" than the edible one, they said.

KFC India's chief marketing officer Moksh Chopra said the brand's Zinger burger deserved to be part of this hall of fame not just because it had emerged as a beloved snack across the globe, but also because it was the first burger to travel to the edge of space.

"While many have wondered if the Zinger is a piece of art or a celeb, all debates are now put to rest with the Zinger asserting its celeb status at Madame Tussauds.

"Surely this isn't any regular burger.

It is the only burger that has travelled to space and has even inspired tattoo artworks for some," Chopra said.

In 2017, as part of a marketing stunt, KFC had sent one of its Zinger burgers as high as the earth's upper atmosphere, where it floated for a few days before retreating back home.

This is also the first time that a wax figure in Madame Tussauds is not of a person, but an item of food.

"Our endeavour has always been to give a complete and memorable experience to all our visitors.

We welcome the Zinger Burger to Madame Tussauds Delhi," Anshul Jain, General Manager, and Director, Merlin Entertainments India Pvt Ltd, said.

The museum has housed wax figures of several renowned personalities including cricket icon Kapil Dev, singers Asha Bhosle and Shreya Ghoshal, Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan and more.